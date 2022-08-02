A crowded field of candidates for the 5th Congressional District will narrow through a primary Tuesday, Aug. 9.

On the DFL side, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces competition from AJ Kern, Albert Ross, Don Samuels and Nate Schluter.

