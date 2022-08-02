A crowded field of candidates for the 5th Congressional District will narrow through a primary Tuesday, Aug. 9.
On the DFL side, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces competition from AJ Kern, Albert Ross, Don Samuels and Nate Schluter.
On the Republican side, Cicely Davis, Guy T. Gaskin and Royce White are vying to take on the DFL primary winner.
The campaigns for White, Ross and Schluter did not provide responses for this voters guide.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, early voting is already open. For details, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote.
The 5th Congressional District includes Minneapolis and nearby surrounding suburbs.
Republican candidates
Cicely Davis
Education: Masters in Health Administration, Liberty University
Occupation: Candidate for Congress, Minnesota’s 5th congressional district
Qualifications: As State Director of BLEXIT MN, I focused on the Black community and advocated for school choice and championed entrepreneurship and free enterprise as a means for minority communities to escape government dependency and poverty. I served as the chair for Senate District 59. I volunteered for the previous Republican candidate running against Ilhan Omar.
Contact info: www.CicelyDavis.com
Why are you running for the U.S. House of Representatives?
I declared my candidacy last summer because I knew that we needed a tireless leader who can defeat Ilhan Omar and unite this district.
This city needs leadership that is invested in its residents as individuals who have their own dreams for themselves and their children.
The residents of this district need someone fighting for them, not for Washington insiders and foreign influences.
I’m here to represent all the people of my district, not to sow division with identity politics like Ilhan Omar does.
We need calm leaders with steady nerves, not one who will experiment with the lives of those she is supposed to safeguard.
Lastly, I’m running to give back to the community that is my home. I aim to bring us together and dissolve the divide.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the district and how would you address them?
My main focus is on public safety, lowering the cost of living, and expanding educational freedom.
I also believe in individual liberty and responsibility, and a strong national defense that includes secure borders.
We can’t allow our cities to be overrun by violent criminals. I will encourage support and funding for law enforcement, work towards common-sense solutions to crime, and ensure that our inner cities are receiving the support they need to be safe and secure.
We need smaller government, less spending, and lower taxes. We need to make it easier for individuals and small businesses to compete and succeed.
No investment is more important than our children. I’m for school choice, increasing graduation rates, and eliminating Critical Race Theory from classrooms. We can’t continue to breed new generations of kids that are taught to hate America, which begins early in too many classrooms.
Parents should also have a say on what their children are taught.
Guy T. Gaskin
Education: Associates, liberal studies
Occupation: IT, 25 years. Data architect, FullStack, DevOps, Cloud. Other: Uber, bartender, outplacement
Qualifications: Data/Analytics (IT). Coursework in mathematics, economics, sustainability, politics.
Contact info: guytgaskin.net
Why are you running for the U.S. House of Representatives?
To draw attention to issues and increase civic engagement. With an IT background, I’m interested in pragmatic leadership and legislation informed by analytics, systems thinking, sustainability and community wealth building.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the district and how would you address them?
(1) Housing. I propose the adoption of Land Value Tax to attract substantial non-luxury business development. This should help alleviate the housing crunch – reduce rents, increase home ownership, decrease crime.
(2) Education. Inaccessible, expensive, hostile. Marxist subversion has crept into many of our institutions. I suggest transparency in institutional/teacher ideologies so that parents can make informed enrollment decisions. I propose hiring veterans, religious aides and retirees to improve student contact time in K-12. We should be leveraging improved AI/Expert Systems to augment student advancement. The U of MN System should have a funding mandate to compete with Arizona State University for #1 in innovation.
(3) Crime. Stop demoralizing police. The Defund the Police Movement has been a disaster. As has the catch-and-release of criminals. With that, we need more active citizen participation in protecting law and order. And, reflect on factors that lead to tragic police encounters: mental health, honest living, safety nets, deescalation, undertraining.
(4) Commerce: Innovation, autonomy, liberty. The U.S. is $30 trillion in debt, and, Minnesota had a $9 billion trade deficit last year. I propose legalizing marijuana, psychedelics and sex work. We need to remove road blocks for business innovation in technology (nanotech, biotech, cognitive science, robotics, information/communication technology). With supply chain issues, improve local relationships and sourcing.
(5) Remoralization and culture. We need to remind ourselves of what is great about Minnesota already and cultivate that. As well as address an imperfect past. Improve connections for and with youth, art, religious, charity and culture groups.
DFL candidates
AJ Kern
Education: Montana State University: Bachelor’s degree; University of Wyoming: Master’s; Fort Huachuca: intelligence analyst
Occupation: Self-employed
Qualifications: Benton County Planning Commissioner and former writer for the St Cloud Times Writer’s Group
Contact info: ajkern.com
Why are you running for the U.S. House of Representatives?
The Democrat party has gone off the leftist rails. Historically, President John F. Kennedy was the face of the Democratic Party. I would argue JFK would not recognize the party today. JFK would never adopt the globalist agenda of open borders. He understood secure borders are key to a safe and sovereign nation. Remember the Cuban missile crisis? As a conservative, I align more closely with JFK than any other candidate. I reject the globalist agenda.
We are Americans. That should mean something. Minnesota’s Secretary of State does not verify citizenship of foreign-born candidates running for federal office. Neither Ilhan Omar nor Don Samuels have provided proof of U.S. citizenship. I believe the American people have a right to verify congressional candidates meet all constitutional qualifiers, including seven years a citizen for U.S. House.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the district and how would you address them?
With 9.1% inflation, gas prices up nearly 60%, rent up 5.6% and groceries up 12.2%, while real average earnings decreased 3.6%, it is much harder for families to make ends meet. President Joe Biden’s decision to cut oil, natural gas and coal production in the name of environmental extremism is only making things worse. Congress must cut spending and adopt environmental policies that are implemented in incremental rational steps.
Biden’s open border policy is a colossal failure. Drug cartels now operate within our cities while human and sex trafficking are a progressing human tragedy. We must gain control of the border. Anyone crossing the border illegally should not be eligible for U.S. citizenship.
Ukraine is becoming another Iraq and Afghanistan. Billions in U.S. tax dollars and advanced weaponry transported into Ukraine cannot be tracked.
Ilhan Omar
Education: North Dakota State University, B.A.
Occupation: Member of Congress, 5th District of Minnesota
Qualifications: In just three short years in Congress, I have delivered progress that benefits all of us, not just the wealthy few. I am trusted by the leaders we know because I deliver for the district.
Contact info: Ilhanomar.com
Why are you running for the U.S. House of Representatives?
I am running to continue the progress we have made on behalf of Minnesota. When the pandemic hit, I wrote and passed the MEALS Act to provide free school meals to 30 million children. When unrest hit the city, I was on the front lines delivering food to my constituents. When President Biden took office, I helped pass the American Rescue Plan to deliver $500 million in child care funds to Minnesota. In the wake of horrific mass shootings, I helped pass the first significant gun safety package in decades. And I have been on the front lines in the fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law. We need bold leaders to stand up to Republicans and fight for our Minnesota progressive values.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the district and how would you address them?
There are several issues that I hear about from my constituents as their top concerns. First, we are all horrified by the recent Supreme Court decision taking away our reproductive rights. I believe we need to codify Roe v. Wade into law and fight back against right-wing attempts to strip us of our rights. I also hear routinely about gun violence in our district, and I was proud to help pass the first comprehensive gun safety bill in decades into law. But my constituents are also concerned about other kitchen table issues, like access to health care and the threat of climate change. I’m proud to serve as vice chair for the Medicare for All Caucus and to support the Green New Deal, along with the End Polluter Welfare Act and Zero Waste Act.
Don Samuels
Education: Pratt Institute – New York
Occupation: CEO - MicroGrants
Qualifications: My professional career was spent designing toys for America’s most recognizable brands. Organizing my neighbors against gun violence in our community later led to three terms on the Minneapolis City Council and one on the Minneapolis School Board. Currently, I am CEO of Microgrants, where I founded the Lights On program.
Contact info: www.DonSamuels.com
Why are you running for the U.S. House of Representatives?
I’m running for Congress because our challenges require a different approach to leadership – one focused on making a difference instead of just making a point. The last few years have been very challenging for our district and country. The exhausted majority is looking for leadership in a time of crisis. As a Jamaican immigrant, I know well the promise of this nation, despite its faults. I’ve made the most of the talents, opportunities, and resources I’ve been given along the way – and I want all of our neighbors to be able to have that potential as well.
In order to make progress, our elected officials must work together to improve safety and justice in our communities, to defend democracy from attacks here and abroad, and ensure access to quality healthcare – including the fundamental right of a woman’s ability to make decisions about her own body.
Inspired by the Civil Rights movement, I made a commitment to always live in a low-income community while others were leaving them behind. A week after my wife, Sondra, and I moved to the Jordan Neighborhood in North Minneapolis, a bullet shattered the window of our unborn daughter’s bedroom. Instead of moving, we chose to stay and organize our neighbors to advocate for safety in our neighborhoods, better educational outcomes and job opportunities.
That’s what we’ve continued to do because I believe in the type of leadership that walks the walk.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the district and how would you address them?
My top priorities in Congress are to help President Joe Biden strengthen our economy and create the green jobs of the future; to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, ensuring women access to abortion rights; and to increase public safety with common-sense gun legislation, police reform, and support federal programs to help cities across the country rebuild their police departments with high quality officers.
