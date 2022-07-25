IMG.LAMBEAU

Despite less than ideal weather conditions, over 78,000 fans packed Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23 to watch the first ever professional soccer game take place in Green Bay.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Soccer is a global game. It's the most popular sport in the world, with the World Cup every four years drawing the most eyes of any sporting event in the world.

It’s a different story in the United States. Our version of football easily takes the cake as the most popular sport in the country. We also love our basketball, baseball and hockey. Soccer has always been a sport to fall behind in the pecking order, despite its global popularity.

Tags

Load comments