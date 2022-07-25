Soccer is a global game. It's the most popular sport in the world, with the World Cup every four years drawing the most eyes of any sporting event in the world.
It’s a different story in the United States. Our version of football easily takes the cake as the most popular sport in the country. We also love our basketball, baseball and hockey. Soccer has always been a sport to fall behind in the pecking order, despite its global popularity.
The stigma around soccer in America has been that it’s a soft sport. Players are known for diving, exaggerating contact and hounding officials after every call. The sports we love aren’t immune to these flaws.
We’re slowly but surely beginning to accept the global popularity of soccer in our country and this past weekend, I was able to witness it firsthand.
On Saturday, July 23, two of the biggest soccer teams in the world played an exhibition match at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Bayern Munich from Germany and Manchester City from England matched up inside the historic NFL stadium as part of their preseason tours in America.
Teams from Europe come to America every summer to compete in preseason games, just like we see for the more popular sports here.
But for the first time ever, a soccer match featuring two historic European teams was going to visit my hometown. Even though I am a Chicago Bears fan from Green Bay, I was ecstatic to see an event like this held just 15 minutes from my home. I’ve been to many football games at Lambeau and secured my ticket the first day they were available.
If you would’ve ten years ago told me, or any resident of Green Bay, that a soccer game would be held at Lambeau Field, I would have said there is no chance of that happening.
A soccer game held on the sacred field that hall of farmers like Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have played on? It was a preposterous idea.
Fast forward to Saturday’s game, it was fully embraced by the community.
I followed the build-up to the game throughout the week to see how excited everyone was feeling. Not only was this a chance for Green Bay and Wisconsin residents to experience a soccer match in their backyard, but fans from all over the country and world flocked to northeast Wisconsin to witness history being made.
Over 78,000 fans attended the game from all 50 states and 19 different countries. For once, it was soccer that ruled the day in Titletown.
I’ve followed soccer closely since 2015. I’ve fully embraced the sport and regularly wake up early on weekends to watch my favorite team, Liverpool, compete in the English Premier League.
It was a surreal moment walking out of the tunnel and seeing soccer lines painted on the field and goalposts replaced by soccer nets.
Jerseys from teams all around the world were sported. This wasn’t just a match for Bayern Munich or Manchester City fans. If there was any diehard soccer fan within a day trip away from Green Bay, there’s a good chance they were at the game.
I went with a group of friends who were all soccer fans too, but saw many other people in attendance who I recognized who were there to witness the event, even if they weren't into soccer much.
The game itself was less than ideal. Not only did the game end 1-0 to Manchester City, but the weather was terrible. Storms rolled in right as the game began which delayed the start. Then after play resumed, another delay was needed after 12 minutes of game time. When the game restarted, the rain continued for another hour.
But not a single soul in the building cared. We just wanted to see history being made.
The impact of this game might not be measurable, but the casual sports fan from Green Bay who sees Bayern Munich or Manchester City flash across their screen will have an instant connection and callback to this event.
Having a building that is solely known for housing one of the most historic franchises in the NFL sold out for a preseason soccer game, is a sign of how much the sport is growing in our country.
Every four years, the World Cup is an excellent opportunity for sports fans to be exposed to soccer. The United States missed out on the World Cup in 2018. Not only was it painful to miss the biggest tournament in the world, but it was a missed opportunity to help grow the game in the states.
Luckily, the next two World Cups will help exponentially. The United States qualified for the World Cup this coming winter in Qatar and are set to co-host the 2026 version with Canada and Mexico.
We’ve been treated to preseason games for quite some time. In four short years, we’ll get the real deal all over the country.
At one point, it seemed like a crazy idea that Lambeau Field would host a soccer game. But if Saturday is any proof, there’s an appetite for the beautiful game everywhere, even in the most football-oriented town in America.
