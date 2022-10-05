SOCCER
Cooper boys 4, West Lutheran 0
The Hawks (4-8-2) managed their fourth win of the season against the Warriors (1-9-3). It was the fifth time this season Cooper scored at least four goals in a game, including in three of their last four outings. They scored one goal in the first half and three in the second.
They’ll close out the regular season on the road against Delano Saturday, Oct. 8.
Blaine 2, Champlin Park girls 1
Champlin Park (7-6-2) played Northwest Suburban Conference leaders Blaine (12-1-1) as well as any team has in their regular season finale.
The Rebels had the game tied at 1 at halftime against the Bengals before surrendering the game-winning goal in the second half. Not many teams have been able to find the back of the net against the Bengals. They’ve allowed only 8 goals all year.
Champlin Park goalkeeper Sarah Martin made 7 saves. The Rebels end the regular season in fine form, winning four of their last six games, sitting in 8th place in the conference.
Blaine 4, Champlin Park boys 0
The Rebels (8-4) dropped their second game in a row to a team lower than them in the Northwest Suburban Conference. It was also their largest margin of defeat and first time being shutout this season.
They’ll have one final test to close out the regular season - hosting Armstrong (10-1-1) Thursday, Oct. 6, who still have a shot at a conference championship.
Totino-Grace 10, Park Center girls 1
For the fourth time this season, the Pirates (0-12) allowed 10 goals in a loss. Their regular season will end against Fridley Saturday, Oct. 8.
Totino-Grace 1, Park Center boys 0
The recent rough stretch for the Park Center boys’ soccer team continued against Totino-Grace (3-11-1). They’ve now gone six games (four losses, 2 draws) without a win. In four of those games, they’ve been held scoreless.
Park Center (4-7-1) will look to right the ship in their last game against Blaine Thursday, Oct. 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Champlin Park 3, Hill-Murray 0
After taking over the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, courtesy of a victory over previous No. 1 Wayzata on Sept. 28, the Rebels (17-4) have continued their dominating season with another 3-0 win, their eighth of the season. The set scores were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-17.
They’ll have some time to rest before their next contest, a road date with Anoka on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Minneapolis South 3, Park Center 0
The Pirates (1-12) have lost eight matches in a row, dating back to Sept. 10. In all 12 of their losses this season, they have failed to win a set. Their next game is at home against Cooper on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.