Boys
Armstrong
Earlier in the week, before their loss to Park Center on Friday, Jan. 20, the Falcons dropped a close contest to Spring Lake Park.
The Panthers won 57-55. Owen Skram’s 31 points for Armstrong wasn’t enough to lift his team to victory. Seth Newbern had 11 points, but only three other Falcons players scored.
Brooklyn Center
The Centaurs (3-7) haven’t won a game since Jan. 6 and saw their losing streak extend to five over the past week. If there’s been a bright spot for Brooklyn Center, it’s been the play of senior guard Quyavant Douglas, who is averaging 29.4 points per game.
He had 35 points in their 82-70 loss to Fridley and 28 against Richfield. The Spartans won 95-75.
Champlin Park
The Rebels’ season so far has been streaky. After winning their season opener, Champlin Park lost their next four games. Then they ripped off three wins in a row before losing all three of their games this past week.
Andover (87-72), Anoka (75-64) and Wayzata (75-43) defeated the Rebels to drop them to 4-7.
The Rebels have three players - Luke Graff (15 PPG), Molley Komara (13 PPG), Mason Thielke (12.6 PPG) - averaging double figures in scoring. The Northwest Suburban Conference presents a nightly challenge to everyone.
Cooper
The Hawks currently find themselves near the top of the Tri-Metro Conference, sitting in second place behind DeLaSalle. They’re 5-2 in conference play and 7-5 overall. DeLaSalle is 7-0 with a 10-4 overall record.
Cooper had three games this past week, winning two and losing one. They lost to Minneapolis South 72-67 on Monday, Jan. 16. They rebounded from that with a 85-74 win over Holy Angels on Tuesday and 77-54 triumph over Bloomington Kennedy on Friday.
Michael Cooper and Sam Massaquoi have been the stars of the show for the Hawks. Cooper had 25 points and Massaquoi had 21 against Kennedy. Massaquoi also had 27 against Holy Angels.
Combined (Cooper 21, Massaquoi 17.6) they are handling a bulk of the Hawks’ offense, leading them to wins in three of their last four games.
Park Center
The other game for the Pirates this past week, in addition to their win against Armstrong on Friday, was another large win against Centennial. They won 95-26, their largest margin of victory this season.
CJ O’Hara had a team-high 17 points. JJ Ware had 14 and Chaing Ring had 13.
Girls
Armstrong
The Falcons endured two losses early in the week before closing out strong against Park Center on Friday.
Shakopee beat Armstrong 56-47 on Monday and Spring Lake Park won 72-65 on Tuesday. Savannah McGowan had 26 points against Shakopee, but the rest of the team was held to under double digits. Spring Lake Park held McGowan to six points, leading to Karlee Fisher having a season-high 29 points. It wasn’t enough as the Falcons had lost three in a row at this point.
But they managed to end their losing streak on Friday, besting the Pirates 58-44.
Armstrong is 4-5 in conference play and 6-9 overall.
Champlin Park
The Rebels began their week with a tough game against No. 3 Chaska, who held them to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 69-37 loss. They lost again on Tuesday 79-60 to Andover.
Ashlee Burchette and Ava Holman led Champlin Park to a win over Anoka to close out the week on Thursday. Burchette had 23 points while Holman had 18. They’ve been the leading scorers for the Rebels this year. Holman is averaging 12.5 PPG while Burchette is at 9.9.
Champlin Park is currently third in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 6-3 conference record and 6-5 overall.
Cooper
The Hawks are currently at the top of the Tri-Metro conference at 6-1 and 13-3 overall. The talented trio of Somah Kamara (14.9 PPG), Bre Fraizer (14.2 PPG) and Vanessa Saidu (13.4) have been getting it done as of late, but saw their lengthy winning streak end against Holy Angels on Tuesday.
Cooper had won 11 games in a row before falling to Holy Angels 36-32. It was a true defensive battle with Frazier leading the Hawks with only nine points. They had 14 second half points.
The offensive drought didn’t last long as they defeated Bloomington Kennedy 70-51 on Wednesday. Kamara had 29 points and Frazier had 15.
Park Center
The Pirates (2-12) have been desperate for a win, having last won a game on Dec. 15. They lost to Centennial 75-47 on Tuesday and Armstrong 58-44 on Friday to extend their losing streak to eight.
Helen Ben (11.9 PPG) and Nyomi Crushshon (9.9 PPG) have been the leading scorers this season.
