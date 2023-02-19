Boys
Armstrong
The Falcons (7-15) have been reeling as of late. They’re currently on a seven-game losing streak. Since Jan, 10, they’ve lost 11 of their last 13 games. They had two games this past week, home against Osseo on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and at Park Center on Friday, Feb. 17.
Osseo junior guard De’Mari Larkins carried the Orioles to a win, scoring 28 points in a 55-49 triumph. No one else on the team reached double figures. Armstrong sophomore guard Desmond Ware had 14 points.
On Friday, the Pirates handled the Falcons with ease, winning 88-57. Senior forward Owen Skram had 27 points.
Brooklyn Center
The Centaurs (7-14) picked up two wins out of their three games this past week. They first lost to DeLaSalle 90-74 on Monday, Feb. 13.
Senior guard Quyavant Douglas exploded for 43 points in their next game against Minneapolis Henry on Thursday, Feb. 16, winning 75-70. They ended the week on Friday, Feb. 17 with a nail-biter against Fridley.
The Centaurs won 87-86. Douglas had 28 points and senior center CJ Taylor chipped in 24. Douglas has raised his scoring average to 31.6 per game.
Champlin Park
Champlin Park (6-14) are looking to find some consistency, having lost ten of their last 11 games. They put up a good fight against Park Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, losing 91-76.
They couldn’t carry the offensive momentum into their next game against Maple Grove on Friday, Feb. 17. The Crimson won 63-28, stifling the Rebels’ offense. They were able to snap their losing streak against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 18 in a 72-64 win. Junior guard Luke Graff had 25 points
Cooper
The Hawks (15-6) have found their footing over the last month. They’re riding a five-game win streak and have won ten of their last 11 games.
Cooper won all three of their games in the week. First was a 76-55 win over St. Anthony on Monday, Feb. 13. The Hawks then beat Hiawatha 76-70 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Holy Angels 96-66 on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Hawks have developed a strong trio of scorers, led by senior forward Michael Cooper at 21.1 points per game. Senior guards Sam Massaquoi (17.2 PPG) and Martez Wise (14.7).
As proven this week, each of those three can lead the team in scoring on occasion. Cooper had 23 against St. Anthony, Massaquoi had 23 against Hiawatha and Wise had 28 versus Holy Angels.
Park Center
The Pirates (21-0) are just four games away from a perfect regular season after a pair of wins this week. They beat Champlin Park 91-76 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Armstrong 88-57 on Friday, Feb. 17.Senior guard JJ Ware scored a season-high 36 points against Armstrong.
Their next test will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Andover (14-1 conference, 17-5 overall), which will likely determine who takes the conference crown.
Girls
Armstrong
The Falcons (11-13) have steadied the ship lately, winning five of their last six games. They won all three of their games this week.
Senior guard Karlee Fisher led Armstrong to the win over Minneapolis Washburn on Monday, Feb. 13, scoring 26 points in a 67-27 win. Senior forward Savannah McGowan took the torch in their next contest against Osseo on Wednesday, Feb. 15. She had 23 points in a 62-36 win.
They finished off the week with a 61-47 win over Park Center on Friday, Feb. 17.
Champlin Park
The Rebels (10-12) started off the week by snapping a four-game losing streak against Park Center, coming out on top 44-42 Wednesday, Feb. 15. Maple Grove beat them on Friday, Feb. 17 72-55.
They ended the week on Saturday with a 73-43 win over Woodbury. Junior guard Ava Holman had 16 points.
Cooper
It remains crowded at the top of the Tri-Metro Conference, with the Hawks (10-3 conference record) mixed in with DeLaSalle (12-2) and Holy Angels (12-2). Before their matchup with Holy Angels on Friday, Feb. 17, they first played St. Anthony on Monday and won 68-29.
Against Holy Angels, they were held to 47 points in a 67-47 loss. Senior forward Vanessa Saidu was the only player in double figures for Cooper with 19 points.
Park Center
Wins have been hard to come by for the Pirates (3-21). They lost three more games this week to Orono (69-58), Champlin Park (44-42) and Armstrong (61-47).
Guards Nyomi Crushshon (11.5 PPG) and Helen Ben (11.1 PPG) have led the Pirates in scoring this season.
