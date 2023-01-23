The Armstrong/Cooper boys broke a five-game losing streak Monday, Jan. 16 against St. Paul Highland Park, winning 3-2. Jameson Essen and Charlie Goergen had a goal and assist apiece, with Tanner Rausch netting the third. They scored one goal in each period.
The Wings dropped their other two games played in the week. Centennial won 8-2, powered by a five-goal second period. Saturday’s game against Totino-Grace went into overtime with Rausch scoring the game-tying goal in the third period. Thomas Quast for the Eagles scored just a minute into the extra period.
Armstrong/Cooper (7-9) have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Armstrong/Cooper Girls
The Armstrong/Cooper girls have been struggling lately, losing five of their last six games. This past week, they allowed six goals against both Elk River/Zimmerman on Tuesday and Holy Angels on Thursday.
The Wings were held scoreless against Elk River/Zimmerman in a 6-0 loss. Claire Riestenberg scored the only goal for Armstrong/Cooper for the week in their 6-1 loss to Holy Angels.
Just two weeks remain in the regular season for the Wings (6-15) to find some momentum ahead of the section tournament.
Champlin Park Boys
Coming into the week the Rebels knew they were in for a fight for all three of their games. Two ranked opponents were on their schedule along with an Osseo team hungry for a win.
First was No. 9 Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday, Jan. 18 where the Red Knights routed Champlin Park 8-2. They didn’t have long to mull over the loss with Maple Grove coming to town the next day.
It proved to be the highlight of the season so far for the Rebels, upsetting the No. 3 Crimson 2-1 in overtime. Trevor Aberwald scored the game-winning goal. Jordan Ronn had the other Champlin park goal in the third period to force OT. Coen Neu in goal made 32 saves.
They didn’t let their guard down on Saturday against Osseo as they won comfortably 7-4 over the Orioles. The Rebels scored three goals in both the first and second period to take a 6-2 lead. Aberwald added two more goals to his season total and Ronn had a hat-trick of assists.
Champlin Park (12-5) endured a tough week prior, but managed to come out this week with a winning record with their sights set on Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Girls
After defeating Roseville/Mahtomedi 5-4 Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bluebirds faced the two toughest opponents anyone could face to round out their week. They went up against No. 2 Andover on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and No. 1 Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Huskies won 7-0 while the Skippers won 5-1. Brooklyn Johnson had the lone Bluebirds goal out of those games.
Outside of the two losses against the toughest competition in the state, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids have been playing well. They had gone six games in a row without losing before Andover, relying on underclassmen to produce in front of the net.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (11-7-2) have five games left on their regular season schedule.
