a/c boys hockey
Armstrong/Cooper senior forward Frankie Annis (21).

 Sun Newspapers Staff Photo by Dominic Bisogno

Armstrong/Cooper Boys

The Armstrong/Cooper boys broke a five-game losing streak Monday, Jan. 16 against St. Paul Highland Park, winning 3-2. Jameson Essen and Charlie Goergen had a goal and assist apiece, with Tanner Rausch netting the third. They scored one goal in each period.

