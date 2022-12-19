dawson franke
Buy Now

Armstrong/Cooper forward Dawson Franke (18) attempts a shot in the 2nd period against Providence Tuesday, Dec. 13 at New Hope Ice Arena.

 Contributed / Mark Bloom

Armstrong/Cooper Boys

The Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team experienced both a big win and big loss last week. It started Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Providence Academy. The Lions were no match for Wings as they routed them 9-2.

Tags

Load comments