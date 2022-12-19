Armstrong/Cooper Boys
The Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team experienced both a big win and big loss last week. It started Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Providence Academy. The Lions were no match for Wings as they routed them 9-2.
Eight of Armstrong/Cooper’s nine goals came in the first period. Forward Jameson Essen had a hat-trick midway through the period. The Wings added another goal in the second period and Providence scored their two goals in the third.
Six different players - Essen, Charlie Goergen, Logan Gatti, Aidan Cook, Tanner Rausch, Frankie Annis - scored for Armstrong/Cooper.
Their game later in the week against St. Louis Park on Dec. 17 was their biggest defeat of the season. They lost 5-1, with their only goal coming just 30 seconds into the game by forward Dane Yeager.
Outside of the opening minute, it was all Orioles. They scored three goals in the first period to take command. Forward Drew Hoenie had two goals. St. Louis Park outshot the Wings 27-20.
Armstrong/Cooper Girls
It’s been a tough start to the season for the Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team. They’re just 2-8 through their first ten games.
But they were able to taste victory recently when they defeated Osseo/Park Center 3-0 on Dec. 13. It was their first shutout of the season. Claire Riestenberg, Lydia College and Ruby Monogue each had a goal.
They weren’t as successful against Blaine on Dec. 17. They lost to the Bengals 4-2 after holding a 2-1 lead in the first period. Blaine scored three goals in the second period.
Champlin Park Boys
The Rebels had just one game on their schedule this past week on Thursday, Dec. 15 against the defending state champions Andover, who were also the #6 team in Class 2A. It was a hard fought game, with overtime required to decide a winner.
After a scoreless first period, Champlin Park scored two goals in the second from Jordan Ronn and Matthew Peterson for a 2-0 lead. They surrendered that lead in the third as the Huskies scored two goals within three minutes of each other to tie the game at 2 and send it to overtime.
Andover forward Cooper Conway netted the game winner for a 3-2 win.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Girls
After a 2-3 start to the season, the Bluebirds have won five of their last six games.
Their first matchup of the week was against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, who entered the game ranked 8th in Class 2A.
It was a dramatic game with Champlin Park/Coon Rapids erasing a 3-0 deficit in the second period to force overtime. Two goals by Lily McKenzie and another from Kylie Aswegan tied it up at 3. Kylie Scott scored the game winner in overtime. Goaltender Maddie Wostrel made 33 saves.
The Bluebirds kept their momentum rolling into Saturday’s contest against Anoka. They crushed the Tornadoes 5-0 for their second shutout of the season. McKenzie starred again with four goals, bringing her season total to nine, a team-high. She also leads the team in assists with nine.
