Bryce Nelson keeps a close eye on the pitcher while at first base against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Monday, August 8.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

If game one between Champlin Park and St. Michael on Sunday in the Section 4 playoffs lacked in action, game two more than made up for it.

With their backs against the wall, the Saints did everything in their power to keep their season alive. They took the No. 2 seed into extra innings in hopes of forcing a game three.

Ryan Bruns swings through a pitch against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Monday, August 8.
Bryce Nelson looks to the umpire to see if he is called out attempting to steal second against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Monday, August 8.
Champlin Park pitcher Jerry Gooley works in the first inning against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Monday, August 8.
Jerry Gooley (8) throws to first baseman Reid Conlee for the out against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Monday, August 8.

