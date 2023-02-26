Gymnastics State Tournament
The gymnastics state tournament was held Feb. 24 and 25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Park Center sophomore Maya Woods qualified individually and finished near the top at the state competition.
She came in fourth-place in the all-around competition with 37.45 points. Her highest finish in the four competitions came on the balance beam, finishing third with 9.400 points. She was also sixth in the floor exercise and 12th on both the vault and uneven bars.
St. Cloud senior Taylor Schaefer had the top all-around score (38.500), followed by St. Michael-Albertville junior Jackie Bergeron (37.800) and Forest Lake junior Samantha Ernst (37.650).
Section Swimming & Diving
Armstrong will send two athletes to the state meet after their performance at the Section 5AA swimming & diving meet in Minnetonka on Saturday, Feb. 25. Qualifying spots went to the top two finishers in each event, plus anyone else who met the state time standard.
Senior Justin Rowles qualified for both sprint freestyle events. He finished third in the 50 free, but his time of 21.58 qualified him for the state meet. In the 100 free, he was second with a time of 47.37. Rowles is seeded seventh at the state meet in both events.
In diving, junior Will Francis qualified with a second place finish, scoring 387.30 points. Wayzata senior Henry Ross (445.70) came in first.
As a team, the Falcons were fourth at the meet with 228 points. Champlin Park was seventh with 142 points and Park Center was eighth with 66.
In the Section 2A meet, Cooper junior Rowan Tierney was the lone state qualifier for the Hawks. He finished fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.14, good enough to be seeded 19th at the state meet. Cooper came in seventh as a team with 101 points.
Section Wrestling Individual Qualifiers
Park Center senior William Russell earned a spot at the state tournament in the 285 lbs weight class in the Section 5AAA tournament. He defeated Logan Ross of Hopkins in the final to take the section crown.
Champlin Park had two wrestlers advance to the state tournament in the Section 7AAA meet. Junior Mitch Knight came in second in the 152 lbs weight class and junior Isaiah Wright was first in the 285 lbs weight class.
Cooper senior Bright Deku qualified out of the Section 5AA bracket, coming in second in the 285 lbs class.
