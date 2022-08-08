tomshinnick.jpg

Tom Shinnick was always seen volunteering for the city of Brooklyn Center, including ringing bells for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

A loyal and truehearted man of Brooklyn Center will always be remembered in the community.

Last weekend, the Brooklyn Center Lions Club unveiled a plaque at Lions Park in Brooklyn Center to honor Tom Shinnick for all of the great things he did for the community. Shinnick himself was involved with the Lions Club for 37 years.

shinnickceremony.jpg

Lions Club and Brooklyn Center members gathered to commemorate the plaque in Tom Shinnick's honor.
shinnick.jpg

