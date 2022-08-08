A loyal and truehearted man of Brooklyn Center will always be remembered in the community.
Last weekend, the Brooklyn Center Lions Club unveiled a plaque at Lions Park in Brooklyn Center to honor Tom Shinnick for all of the great things he did for the community. Shinnick himself was involved with the Lions Club for 37 years.
Shinnick, 85, passed away in 2021 after being a renowned face for 60 years in Brooklyn Center.
Shinnick was born in Minneapolis in 1935 and graduated from Minneapolis North High School in 1954. He worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company where he met his wife, and together they moved to Brooklyn Center and raised three children.
After moving to the area in 1961, Shinnick quickly became heavily involved in his town through multiple avenues.
One of the ways he was involved was through baseball as a Little League coach, inspired by his sons' partaking in the sport. But it wasn’t just coaching that Shinnick took part in. He also was an umpire and then the president of the Brooklyn Center Little League. Additionally, he took on the treasurer position for the league. He also coached Babe Ruth baseball for five years.
For his work in baseball in Brooklyn Center, one of the fields at Lions Park is named “Shinnick Field” in his honor.
It was through his time as a coach and umpire that led him to joining the Lions Club. Lions Club International is a worldwide organization that aims to strengthen communities and to promote the overall well-being of it. They seek to improve the lives in their communities by supporting it through various events, programs and donations.
But his contributions to the community stretch even further. He was involved in the Brooklyn Center Park and Recreation Commission for 32 years, Brooklyn Center District 286 school board for 17 years and was the president of the Brooklyn Historical Society.
Shinnick also founded the Brooklyn Center Business Association, which aims to help local businesses and highlight them in the community. The organization was dissolved only recently on June 30, signaling an end to 17 years in the community.
With the Brooklyn Center Lions Club, Shinnick held all positions with the organization including president for a short stint.
For all of his service to the community, Shinnick was inducted into the Brooklyn Center City Hall of Fame in 1996.
Lions Club and community members gathered at Lions Park to commemorate the plaque and remember Shinnick’s contributions to the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.