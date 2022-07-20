The Pirates had all the momentum going into the final frame.
Up 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning, after recently taking the lead, Brooklyn Park had the chance to seal the upset win in the first round of the Minnesota American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament in Coon Rapids. Aided by a pair of home runs, the No. 7 seed thought their offense had done enough to take down the No. 2 seed St. Francis.
But instead of walking away from the diamond Wednesday evening with a victory, they lost in heartbreaking fashion.
Blake Iverson held the mound for the first six innings and was replaced by Drew Paape in the final inning for the save. Trouble loomed early as Paape walked the first two batters he faced. A single to right field followed and the bases were loaded with no outs.
The line kept moving for the Saints as they knocked in their first run of the inning with an RBI-single. The third walk of the inning added another tally to St. Francis’ total, tying the game at 9. The bases remained loaded with no outs.
The Saints wanted more than a one-run victory.
Aaron Smith Sr. was next to the plate and he didn’t hold back. He blasted a ball over the right field wall for a walk-off grand slam. The final score of 13-9 may seem like the game wasn’t close in the end, but it was and the Pirates fell to the losers bracket.
From the beginning, it felt like the game would be a high-scoring affair. Brooklyn Park wasted no time in getting on the board with the first three batters recording hits. Dominic Nerby, batting third, had a two-RBI double.
Paape and Iverson each added an RBI in the inning to make it 4-0 in the first. In doing so, they knocked St. Francis starting pitcher Aaron Smith Jr. out of the game, who struggled to keep Brooklyn Park off the bases.
The Saints didn’t let the Pirates get out of reach, adding three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, cutting into the deficit 4-3.
Austin Helmers added another run for Brooklyn Park in the top of the second on a fielder's choice RBI to make it 5-3.
St. Francis took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. One run scored off an error and the other two came from a two-RBI knock from Nate Kuznia, making it 7-5 to the Saints.
It was in the fourth inning when Brooklyn Park hit their first home run of the game, off the bat of Justin Walters. His solo shot sailed over the left field wall to bring the Pirates within one run 7-6.
The scoreline remained the same until the top of the sixth when Augie Goethals hit a three-run home run that put Brooklyn Park up by two 9-7. It electrified the Pirates’ dugout as they took the lead late in the game.
But it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset. Despite the hot bats at the plate, the Saints came through in the clutch with the six-run seventh inning.
The season isn’t over yet for Brooklyn Park. The double-elimination tournament gives them a second chance for redemption, looking to carry this offensive performance into Thursday afternoon’s game.
Blaine, the No. 6 seed, is who they will face in the next round. The Bengals lost to No. 3 seed Fridley in their first round contest, who will face St. Francis in the next round on the winners side.
