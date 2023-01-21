The Park Center Pirates continued their dominating form on the court while the Armstrong Falcons endured their fourth loss in the last five games.
The two teams met Friday night at Armstrong High School with either side heading in opposite directions. Park Center’s offense has maintained their high level of play, averaging 85.5 points per game. The Falcons have been in desperate need of a string of positive results.
The Pirates continued their undefeated season, defeating Armstrong 93-54.
The Falcons (6-8) had to remain strong on defense if they were to pull off the upset of the top-ranked Pirates (11-0), and showed early on they weren't going down without a fight.
The first basket wasn’t scored until three minutes of game time had passed - a 3-pointer by senior forward Owen Skram. As Park Center has done so often this season, their tenacious defense sparked a 9-0 run to get their offense going on the night.
Knowing that Armstrong were a younger group, the Pirates knew their on-ball pressure would prevail once again. The size of Park Center’s lineup was overwhelming as they took control of the game quickly.
“You practice some things but I think our guys were shocked at how big they were,” Armstrong head coach Rob Ware said. “So we missed a lot of stuff that was right there because we either short-armed it or expected them to block it. They definitely speed you up.”
A 9-3 lead quickly became 22-7, capped off by back-to-back threes from senior guard JJ Ware. He led the Pirates in scoring with 22 points.
The sharpshooting senior has taken full advantage of his opportunity in a starting role this season, averaging 18 points per game, developing a strong trio of scoring threats for Park Center along with senior guard CJ O’Hara (17.7 PPG) and junior guard Cash Chavis (16.9 PPG).
“More than anything it’s opportunity,” Park Center head coach James Ware said about the season JJ is having. “We had five seniors last year that were Division I level players…quite honestly it was hard to get playing time. He’s prepared hard and when the opportunity is presenting itself, he’s making the most of it. We are happy to see that. In his senior year he’s playing high-level basketball.”
With the ability to hurt teams from deep and off the dribble, it’s not surprising to see his name on the watchlist for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award, along with O’Hara.
The Pirates led 48-23 at the break as O’Hara finished the half with a two-handed dunk.
Skram had 13 points for Armstrong in the half, taking advantage of the aggressive Pirates’ defense with a few 3-pointers, but everyone else was bottled up. Junior guard Seth Newbern struggled to make a big impact in the first half. He finished with 16 points, but most came with the game out of reach.
Outside of Newbern and Skram, who finished with 20 points, the next highest scorer was senior guard Leroy Barnes off the bench with six.
Chavis had 15 for Park Center while junior center Chaing Ring chipped in 13.
Cruise Control
Averaging north of 80 points per game, the Pirates have eclipsed 80 points in all but two games this season. Their average margin of victory has been 30 points.
In addition to Ware, O’Hara and Chavis, Ring (11.2 PPG) and junior guard Jackson Fowlkes (11.6 PPG) join their teammates in averaging double figures in scoring. Senior guard Joe Burgess (9.3 PPG) and senior forward Kaden Cook (7.1 PPG) have also played key roles this season as Park Center have fortified their rotation.
Their next game could present some challenges as they host Holy Family, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, Monday night.
Finding Momentum
Armstrong have lost four of their last five games, and looking ever further back on their schedule, it extends to eight of their last 11.
Even with the loss, head coach Rob Ware was encouraged with some things his team showed and is confident that his group can turn things around. It just needs to happen on a more consistent basis.
“We finally started doing things tonight that we’ve been asking the guys to do,” Ware said. “It’s just us continuing to get better and being consistent with the energy. If we brought the focus we had tonight in some spots in some of those games, we would win those games. With a younger team it’s getting them to compete every day.”
There could be an opportunity for some wins in the near future, with three of their next four games coming against teams with losing records. They’ll take on Rogers (4-10) in their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will see them again on Feb. 1.
