The Park Center boys basketball team have picked up right where they left off last season.
Through three games, the high-flying defending state champions have dominated the competition, winning each game by an average of 44 points, showing why they were deserving of the top spot in the Class 4A preseason poll.
In their opening game against Edina on Tuesday, Dec, 6, the Pirates dominated the Hornets in the second half, outscoring them 42-19 on their way to an 82-45 win. In game two against DeLaSalle on Dec. 8, a top-5 team in Class 3A, Park Center’s offense exploded in a 102-71 win.
But it was the Pirates’ third game of the season, their first at home, which was their most impressive. They hosted Anoka Tuesday night. It was their best performance both offensively and defensively, winning 108-44.
Park Center wasted no time in gaining a double-digit lead, jumping out 16-5, capped off by a breakaway dunk from junior guard Cash Chavis. The relentless pressure on defense, led by Chavis, was too much for the Tornadoes to handle, leading to many breakaway dunks and easy layups.
“I’ve been most impressed with our defense,” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “We do spend a lot of time on it in practice. It’s primarily what we’re doing. Guys are starting to buy into the principles.”
Another big performer in the first half was center Chaing Ring. The 6-8 junior has added another dimension to the Pirates’ offense with his ability to stretch the floor at the 5 spot. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 20 points for the game.
“He’s worked really hard from last year to this year,” Park Center head coach James Ware said about Ring. “We spend a lot of time shooting the basketball. He’s bought into it and it’s good to see positive outcomes with guys who put in work. I don’t think he took a three last year, maybe a couple, so he’s probably already made more this year than he took last year.”
He’s just one of the many threats on the floor for Park Center to score at all three levels. Senior guard CJ O’Hara and JJ Ware also had 20 points each. They led 60-28 at the half and were in cruise control midway through the second half.
No defensive rebound came easy for Anoka. It seemed like each time the Pirates missed a shot, the ball bounced in the air multiple times before the Tornadoes came down with it - that was if Park Center didn’t come down with it themselves.
The energy has been high for the defending state champs - knowing they possess the talent to go back-to-back. Spearheading that mentality has been Chavis at the lead guard spot. His on-ball defense for all 94 feet has been nothing short of spectacular.
“He’s a high energy basketball player,” Ware said about Chavis. “His basketball IQ and feel for the game is super high as well. With him and CJ, Aiden (Memene), Joe (Burgess) spearheading the defense. Chaing and JJ rebounding the basketball, I’m pleased with our start so far.”
Taking on a larger role in 2022-23, Chavis has answered the bell through three games. He had 14 points against Edina before breaking out with 35 against DeLaSalle - a school he attended earlier in his high school career.
He currently leads the Pirates in scoring through three games at 22 PPG. O’Hara (17.7 PPG), Ware (17.0 PPG), Ring (13.0 PPG) and junior guard Jackson Fowlkes (12.5 PPG) are all in double figures in the early portion of the season.
With Chavis and O’Hara dominating the backcourt and Ware and Ring stifling opponents in the paint, Park Center are looking like a complete team thus far, fulfilling expectations that they are the threat to repeat as state champions.
But like any team in any sport, the product is never finished in the first week of the season. Once opponents get a better look at their team, the games will grow tougher come March. The challenge for the Pirates will be how they adjust down the stretch.
“It’s still early,” Ware said. “This time of the year, defense is ahead of the offense. Other teams will start figuring us out as we go.”
Park Center will be back on the court Thursday, Dec. 15 against Coon Rapids.
