DSC_6663.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior Cash Chavis (11) swings on the rim after a dunk in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Park Center boys basketball team have picked up right where they left off last season.

Through three games, the high-flying defending state champions have dominated the competition, winning each game by an average of 44 points, showing why they were deserving of the top spot in the Class 4A preseason poll.

DSC_6634.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior Joe Burgess goes for a layup in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.
DSC_6680.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior Chaing Ring (24) follows through on a 3-point attempt in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.
DSC_6724.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior Kaden Cook (31) goes for a layup in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.
DSC_6696.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior CJ O’Hara goes up for a two-handed dunk in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.
DSC_6757.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior Chaing Ring (24) slams home a putback dunk in the second half against Anoka Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Park Center Senior High.

Tags

Load comments