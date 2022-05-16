After having their game postponed on Friday, May 13, Park Center and DeLaSalle met Monday evening for a doubleheader at Parade Park. DeLaSalle came into the matchup winning five of their last six, while Park Center entered on a three-game losing streak.
DeLaSalle 5, Park Center 0
The first game of the night took some time to pick up in terms of action. It was a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings.
Kane Sheahan of DeLaSalle made sure the Pirates’ bats never got going. He had 12 strikeouts in just five innings. He had at least two punchouts in every inning, with two innings of three strikeouts.
As good as Sheahan was pitching, Park Center kept them within reach. The only run they allowed was an RBI-double in the bottom of the third, making it 1-0.
But their lack of runs up to this point caught up to them in the fourth inning. The Islanders hung four runs in the bottom of the frame for a commanding 5-0 lead. The first batter reached on an error by shortstop Austin Helmers. A single followed and DeLaSalle had two runners on with no outs.
Aidan Ewert made them pay with a two-run double to right field to make it 3-0. A pair of RBI knocks extended the lead to 5-0.
The Pirates managed a hit in the top of the fifth, their second of the game, but the damage was done.
DeLaSalle 3, Park Center 2
Game two provided more fireworks that came down to the final pitch.
This time, Park Center held the lead late. It wasn’t the five-run lead the Islanders had in game one, but it was a lead nonetheless. They entered the top of the fifth up 2-0.
Despite the shutout in progress, DeLaSalle was making plenty of contact. They were putting the ball in the outfield, it just happened to be right at a defender. They had six fly balls to the outfield before the start of the fifth.
Their persistence in making contact paid off when it counted. The Islanders began the fifth inning with back-to-back hits to put the go-ahead run at the plate. They executed a double steal to put both runners in scoring position.
Another fly ball to left field was struck, but this time it worked to their advantage as they scored on the sacrifice fly.
Down to their final out, with two runners on, James Benson delivered a two-RBI double for a 3-2 lead. Just like that, the Pirates saw their lead slip away.
The Pirates' lead came courtesy of first baseman Dominic Nerby, whose two-run home run in the first inning put Park Center up 2-0. It provided the spark that was needed after getting shutout in the first game.
He also had the chance to deliver a potential walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth. The Pirates managed to get two runners in scoring position with two outs with Nerby at the plate.
But he would strikeout to end the game.
Outside of the first inning in game two, Park Center was held scoreless in nine of the the innings played.
The pair of losses extended the Pirates’ losing streak to five (3-6, 3-11). They’ve lost ten of their last 11 games. Meanwhile, the Islanders have won seven of their last eight (6-3, 7-5).
