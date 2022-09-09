After losing to Bloomington Kennedy 7-6 in the first week of the season, Park Center was in need of a spark on offense. Fast forward to week two against Twin City Green sub-district opponent DeLaSalle, they got exactly that.
The Pirates played their first game at home on Friday, September 9, looking to bounce back from the loss.
They had a number of chunk plays against the Islanders and wrapped up the game in the fourth quarter courtesy of a 40-7 lead. DeLaSalle (0-1, 1-1) scored a couple touchdowns in garbage time to make the score line look better, but it was still a comfortable win for Park Center 40-23.
After the Islanders scored the first points of the game on a 1-yard run from quarterback Ray James, the Pirates (1-0, 1-1) scored 40 unanswered points.
They got going as both the defense and special teams unit provided short fields for the offense. First, on the ensuing kickoff after DeLaSalle’s first touchdown, wide receiver Dominick Brown returned it inside the red zone to the 17.
A few plays later, running back Josh Diggs punched it in from 4 yards out. The Pirates failed their two-point conversion so they were still behind 7-6.
Nonetheless, the defense came through to set up another great scoring chance. On a third and long from deep inside their own territory, James was looking deep. He heaved a pass down the right side that didn’t come off his hand cleanly.
Park Center defensive back Isiah Kesseh saw the ball floating in the air and got underneath it for the interception, falling down inside the 40-yard line.
Once again, Diggs finished off the short field with a rushing touchdown from 9 yards out. He also ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-7 just before the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates had found their groove on offense. They were finding success running to the left behind left guard SJ Weah and left tackle Peter Okafor. Diggs was also powering through almost every defender in his way.
Bu their next touchdown, which came through the air, was arguably the highlight of the night.
Park Center worked it into the red zone again early in the second quarter. No matter who lined up across from six-foot-four wide receiver LaJoseph Burgess-Shannon, it was always going to be a matchup that favored the senior.
Quarterback Elyjah Sweet was looking his way at the 8-yard line and put up a 50-50 ball. Burgess-Shannon high pointed the ball and came down with it in bounds for the highlight-reel catch. It was 20-7 after another failed two-point conversion.
Diggs added his third touchdown of the night in the third from 8 yards out, making it 26-7 with 8:49 left in the quarter.
Then it was Brown’s time to shine. He caught a touchdown pass on a slant over the middle from nine yards out at the end of the quarter. Then, after two consecutive plays with the snap going over the quarterback’s head, Brown caught a short pass and ran it in for a 53-yard touchdown, showcasing his elite speed and maneuverability.
The dust settled and it was 40-7 to the Pirates.
As Park Center built up their lead, James exited the game due to injury, calling on Keenam Paschall to man quarterback. He wasn’t the dual threat James was and led to them being more one-dimensional on offense.
But give credit to the Pirates’ defense, especially up front. Defensive tackle Jason Diggs made a living in the backfield, constantly blowing up plays and applying pressure on drop backs.
Park Center put in the reserves towards the end, leading to the Islanders tacking on a couple of touchdown passes, but the outcome was already decided.
The Pirates got their offense going after a single-digit performance last week.
Next week will be a tough test as Mound Westonka (2-0) and their high powered offense comes to town. They scored 65 and 49 points in their first two games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.