Before the season started, Park Center boys’ soccer head coach Jason Barnhouse said the team had to buy in to playing team defense if they were to have any success this season.
Just a few weeks into the season, it appears the message has been received.
Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory at Rogers (1-4 conference, 1-4-1 overall) made it four wins in a row for the Pirates (4-1 conference, 5-2 overall) after losing to Champlin Park 2-0 on August 29.
It was tied 1-1 at the break after Park Center midfielder Connor Draves’ goal was canceled out by Rogers midfielder Luke Huttner. From the opening whistle, the Pirates dominated possession, but the Royals needed only one chance to find an equalizer.
“We were much better in the second half,” Barnhouse said. “We were trying to score immediately instead of (playing to) the strength of these guys with passing, moving, creating space and keeping possession.”
Rogers won a free kick in the attacking half and put the ball into the penalty box. Pirates goalkeeper Brandon Perez tried to clear it, but his punch was unconvincing. The ball bounced around for Huttner to pounce on it, tying the game with 16 minutes left in the half.
It took ten minutes for the Pirates to retake the lead in the second half. Forward Elijah Hoff received the ball on the edge of the penalty box with his back towards goal and provided the assist for Park Center’s second goal to make it 2-1, feeding his teammate in the box who initially passed to him.
Hoff’s role in the team has not only been a welcomed surprise, but a crucial one. His hold-up play and intelligent runs in the attacking third have opened up the offense for the Pirates this season.
“His speed is phenomenal, he’s strong, he’s good on the ball with a good touch,” Barnhouse said. “He learns more every day. He’s making some super intelligent runs into holes that have been created and holding up the ball and finding people.
“We would not be .500 if we didn’t have him. We don't have another guy where he plays. He never stops.”
The next goal came from a corner kick when defender Alex Huser headed an effort on target. Rogers goalkeeper Tyler Esterberg made the save but the ball stayed in play. Draves took advantage of the opportunity and scored from close range to make it 3-1.
Draves’ second goal came minutes after the Royals were diminished to 10 men. Defender Ethan Orina was booked for not giving the Pirates the required 10 yards on a free kick, much to the referee’s displeasure. It was his second yellow card of the game which saw him end his night early.
At the time it was still a one-goal deficit. But once Draves scored, it seemed unlikely the Royals had any chance of at least coming away with a draw, given how little time they spent on the ball throughout the contest.
Hoff found himself a goal in the late stages of the game to cap off the Pirates’ performance. He sent in a cross from the right side that found the back of the net, making it 4-1 with 4 minutes to play. It was a well-earned goal, given his contributions on the night.
Not only have Park Center won four games in a row, they’ve done so in relatively comfortable fashion. They’ve outscored their last four opponents 15-4, including a 5-1 win over Coon Rapids on September 6, a game which stood out to Barnhouse.
“Seventy-five percent of that game was probably the best soccer I’ve ever seen at our school, including last year,” Barnhouse said.
The defensive strategy has been working lately, which is actually based mostly on playing as little defense as possible.
“The strength of our team is midfield and possession,’ Barnhouse said. “The reason we have been able to win games is because not only has our defense been great, it’s also because we’re keeping possession. That’s part of the reason why us trying to go and score right away every time isn’t a great idea.”
The Pirates will get a much better sense of where they are at in their development in their next game. A road date with No. 8 Maple Grove is on tap Thursday, September 15.
