On Saturday, Jan. 7, Park Center Senior High was home to the 42nd annual Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association Classic invite. The event is put on yearly by the MGGOA, consisting of 16 teams split into two divisions. Teams from both Class A and AA were represented.
Division 1 consisted of Apple Valley/East View, Breck, Eagan, Lakeville South, Mahtomedi, Mounds View/Irondale, St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park and White Bear Lake. Division 2 had Champlin Park, Minneapolis South/Roosevelt, North St. Paul, Osseo, Park Center, St. Louis Park, St. Paul Central and St. Paul Highland.
On their home floor, the Pirates narrowly won the Division 2 group, edging out St. Louis Park 123.85-122.625 for the team title.
Maya Woods starred for the Pirates, winning all five competitions. Her first place scores in the vault (9.275), uneven bars (8.6), beam (8.85) and floor (9) saw her capture the all-around title with a combined score of 35.725. Champlin Park’s Kailey O’Brien was second with a score of 32.05.
The Pirates had two other gymnasts in the top five in the all-around. Breanna Benjamin was fourth with 30.875 and Lubnag Xiong was fifth at 30.5.
The floor exercise was the best event for Park Center. They went 1-2-3 in the event, with Xiong (8.575) and Benjamin (8.425) trailing Woods.
Xiong was also top five in the vault (2nd, 8.525) and beam (4th, 7.65). Benjamin was third on the beam with a score of 7.75. The other gymnasts that participated for Park Center who didn’t qualify for the all-around score were Angie Westlund, Claire Nelson, Ruthie Somers, Val’lyn Sparkman and Christy Lee.
Park Center had the highest team score for the vault (33.975), beam (31.6) and floor exercise (33.25). St. Louis Park had the highest bars score (29.05).
Champlin Park came in fourth place as a team at 115.4. Melina Ung (29.85) joined O’Brien in placing inside the top ten in all-around at seventh place. Makenna Bloom was 12th.
O’Brien’s best finishes came on the uneven bars (2nd, 8.15) and floor exercise (4th, 8.35).
Mahtomedi took first place in Division 1 with a score of 135.85, just ahead of Lakeville South at 135.5. Abbey Bush of Mahtomedi was first in all-around with 36.425.
