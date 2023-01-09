On Saturday, Jan. 7, Park Center Senior High was home to the 42nd annual Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association Classic invite. The event is put on yearly by the MGGOA, consisting of 16 teams split into two divisions. Teams from both Class A and AA were represented.

Division 1 consisted of Apple Valley/East View, Breck, Eagan, Lakeville South, Mahtomedi, Mounds View/Irondale, St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park and White Bear Lake. Division 2 had Champlin Park, Minneapolis South/Roosevelt, North St. Paul, Osseo, Park Center, St. Louis Park, St. Paul Central and St. Paul Highland.

