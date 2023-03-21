Park Center junior guard Jackson Fowlkes (10) pushes the ball up the court in the second half against Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
The Pirates faced a familiar opponent in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday morning at the Target Center. For the second year in a row, Park Center was matched up with fellow Northwest Suburban Conference opponent Andover. It was also their second meeting this season.
In the previous matchup on Feb. 21, the Pirates led by only two points at the end of the first half as they tried to weather the storm of a hostile Huskies crowd. Eventually, they held on for a 97-91 win.
In the rematch, the Pirates made it a priority of getting out to a fast start. They scored the first 7 points of the game and led 11-3. Their lead grew to as large as 20 in the first half as they led 50-32 at the break.
Park Center was much more dominant in this matchup than the previous one, especially on the interior as they defeated the Huskies 92-72 to advance to the semifinals.
“We played them at their place in a packed house and hostile environment," Park Center head coach James Ware said. "At the time we were undefeated. In that game they jumped on us right away and built a big lead. We had to chip away and bring it down. We knew we had to get off to a good start this game, that was going to be key for us.”
Along with getting off to a fast start, the Pirates made sure to feed the ball inside and attack the rim, much like they have all season.
“The goal was to try to get the ball inside,” Ware said. “They have a great two-headed monster with shooters all around them. They're tough to guard. Our gameplan was to get it inside and really and get to the offensive boards to try and slowly build a lead.”
Park Center’s front line excelled around the rim. They out-rebounded Andover 42-33. Senior guard JJ Ware was aggressive on the glass, collecting 10 rebounds to go along with 14 points. All five of his field goals came from close range. Junior center Chaing Ring was also a problem inside, posting 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Both players had 4 offensive rebounds.
“On defense I try to help teammates out as much as I can,” Ring said about his role in the game. “On offense attacking the boards and getting layups.”
It was the first time the Pirates eclipsed the 90-point mark since their previous matchup with Andover. All five starters were in double figures scoring, along with junior guard Jackson Fowlkes off the bench with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Senior forward Joe Burgess had 15 points and was in the right place at the right time for most of his baskets.
“My role today is like every game,” Burgess said. “Crash the boards, cut, rebound when my teammates are making plays and that’s how I usually get my points.”
As a team, the Pirates had 23 assists.
As aggressive as they were in the first half, they didn’t show that same mentality to start the second half, which prompted an early timeout from James Ware.
“I’ve seen us before, get leads and watch them deteriorate, " Ware said. "In our section final we had a 16-point lead that Osseo in a span of 3-4 minutes turned down to 2. It’s the tournament, no lead is safe, especially when you have great guard play from Sam (Musungu) and Ben (Kopetzki) that Andover has.”
He knew that if Andover’s lethal guard duo caught fire, they could pull their team right back into it. Both Kopetzki and Musungu average over 20 points per game. Kopetzki finished with 22 points but shot just 7-for-20 from the field. Musungu had 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The Pirates held them to 38 percent shooting from the field. Park Center shot 62 percent.
Junior guard Cash Chavis led Park Center with 18 points and 11 assists. Senior guard CJ O’Hara had 12 points and 6 assists.
The quest for a successful title defense lives on. The semifinals will be Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center, with Park Center's game tipping off at 6 p.m. They’ll take on Eastview, who defeated Minnetonka in the second quarterfinal on Tuesday 72-68.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.