The Pirates faced a familiar opponent in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday morning at the Target Center. For the second year in a row, Park Center was matched up with fellow Northwest Suburban Conference opponent Andover. It was also their second meeting this season.

In the previous matchup on Feb. 21, the Pirates led by only two points at the end of the first half as they tried to weather the storm of a hostile Huskies crowd. Eventually, they held on for a 97-91 win.

Park Center junior guard Aiden Memene (2) starts a fastbreak in the first half against Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis picks up the ball in the first half against Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Park Center junior guard Jackson Fowlkes (10) pushes the ball up the court in the second half against Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara (1) drives down the baseline in the first half against Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

