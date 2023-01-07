Early in their game against Rogers Friday night, it was evident that Park Center were playing their first game in 20 days. In that same span, the Royals had played three games.
On the court for the first time since Dec. 17, the Pirates fell behind 12-4 in the opening minutes. Normally quick to establish their lead, it took some time for Park Center to regain their footing.
Eventually, their tenacious and opportunistic defense took over.
The game was tied at 26 before the Pirates ended the first half on a 30-4 run. The full-court press got to Rogers as the easy buckets at the rim kept on coming. Led by senior forward JJ Ware with 17 points at the half, Park Center led 56-30.
“It was good that we finished out the half strong after getting out of the gates slow,” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “Our defense is our calling card and that has seemed to wear teams down especially late in halves. That’s when we’ve made most of our runs when the other team is getting tired and we keep going.”
It was more of the same in the second half with Ware recording 28 points on the night, leading the Pirates to a 104-68 win.
“Our last game was Dec. 17 which feels like a month ago,” James Ware said. “We got off to a slow start. It was just getting our game legs back underneath us from not having played a game in awhile.”
With the long layoff over winter break, it took some time for the Pirates to establish their rhythm on offense and consistency on defense. But once they got going, they didn’t slow down one bit.
On a team filled with talented scorers, it was Ware’s night to flex his muscles. It was a season-best 28 points for the senior, attacking the rim with success throughout. He’s averaging 16.5 points per game.
Junior guard Cash Chavis leads the Pirates in scoring (19.8 PPG) and added another 19 against Rogers. Senior guard CJ O’Hara had 16 and junior guard Jackson Fowlkes had 12. It’s the fourth time Park Center scored 100 points in a game this season. They’re averaging 96.5 points per game.
Junior guard Blake Dalluge had a team-high 18 points for Rogers.
Heart of the Season
With the winter break passing, the schedule picks this time of the year.
The games come quick, with plenty of weeks presenting three games in front of them. And as defending state champions once again challenging for the crown, they know opponents will have their game circled on their calendar.
All the Pirates can do is focus on themselves and take it one game at a time as the long season progresses.
“Just take it one possession at a time," James Ware said about their approach. "Our guys do have a lot of pride and they want to do well. They want to play well and well for each other. They want to play well for their coaches. They’re giving forth the effort. It’s messy at times but keep playing possession by possession.”
In the near future, Park Center has a tough test coming up. On Thursday, Jan. 12, they’ll host Totino-Grace, the top-ranked team in Class 3A. They’re led by senior guard Taison Chatman, the top-ranked recruit in the state.
