DSC_7642.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior forward JJ Ware (22) makes a contested shot in the first half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Early in their game against Rogers Friday night, it was evident that Park Center were playing their first game in 20 days. In that same span, the Royals had played three games.

On the court for the first time since Dec. 17, the Pirates fell behind 12-4 in the opening minutes. Normally quick to establish their lead, it took some time for Park Center to regain their footing.

DSC_7639.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis (11) plays tight defense in the first half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.
DSC_7618.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior forward Kaden Cook (31) goes for a two-handed dunk in the first half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.
DSC_7634.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara takes a shot in the first half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.
DSC_7721.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Jackson Fowlkes (10) goes for a layup in the second half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.
DSC_7578.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis (11) drives to the basket in the first half against Rogers Friday, Jan. 6 at Rogers Senior High.

Tags

Load comments