It was a crowded gym Thursday night at Totino-Grace High School for the highly-anticipated boys basketball rematch between the Eagles and Park Center. Both teams have been atop their respective class rankings (Park Center 4A, Totino-Grace 3A) all season.

The Pirates defeated Totino-Grace 76-62 on Jan. 12. The reverse game was bound to be another high-level affair, with Division I prospects on both sides, and on the Eagles’ home floor.

DSC_9864.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara (1) posts up in the second half against Totino-Grace Thursday, Feb. 9 at Totino-Grace High School.
DSC_9892.JPG
Buy Now

The Pirates celebrate their win against Totino-Grace at the final buzzer Thursday, Feb. 9 at Totino-Grace High School.
DSC_9876.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis hangs on the rim after a dunk late in the second half against Totino-Grace Thursday, Feb. 9 at Totino-Grace High School.
DSC_9847.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center head coach James Ware encourages his team in the second half against Totino-Grace Thursday, Feb. 9 at Totino-Grace High School.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments