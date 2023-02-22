Park Center just has a way of wearing down their opponents.
They’ve had a few close games this season, but no one has been able to crack the code. Only three times so far have the Pirates won a game by less than ten points this season, including Tuesday night's road game Andover.
The Huskies (17-5) came in as the ninth-ranked team in Class 4A and one game back (14-1) of Park Center in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings with only a few games left. If there was ever a spot to upset the top-ranked Pirates, this seemed like the occasion. And for much of the game, it appeared it may happen.
Park Center had other ideas.
The Pirates were up 40-38 at halftime, but Andover was proving to be a tough opponent. They took advantage of Park Center’s aggression on defense and got good looks at the rim. Normally, the Pirates’ paint presence was quick enough to deflect or block shots around the basket, but the Huskies were just a step quicker.
On the offensive end, it took them some time to find their shooting stroke. They didn’t hit a 3-pointer until midway through the first half.
But eventually, their style of play wore down Andover and Park Center made their run.
They earned their first multi-possession lead at 70-66 with 8:00 left in the second half. From there, the Pirates went on a 12-4 run with senior guard CJ O’Hara spearheading the attack. Held to two points in the first half, he had 18 in the second to finish with 20, proving why he is one of the best players in the state.
Park Center’s intimidating presence in the paint on both ends of the court finally started to affect the Huskies. For just a few minutes, the Pirates took over the game, which was all they needed. It was the comfortable lead they were looking for on a night that suggested they were prone for their first loss of the season. But their championship DNA began to show as their quest for a perfect season continued.
It was maybe a little too comfortable as the Huskies fought back with a few minutes left, but their lead never shrunk below six as they knocked down their free throws when required. Park Center hung on for a 97-91 win to remain undefeated (22-0).
Andover this season has been led by their two excellent senior guards. Ben Kopetzki (25.7 PPG) and Sam Musungu (20.5 PPG) have been the catalysts for their strong season. Musungu finished with 28 points and Kopetzki had 24.
Along with O’Hara, Kopetzki is listed in the top ten candidates for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award.
But it takes more than just a couple great players to defeat the Pirates.
With O’Hara bottled up in the first half, senior guard JJ Ware led the offense, scoring 17 first half points. Junior guard Jackson Fowlkes chipped in 10 off the bench. Ware finished with a team-high 21 points and Fowlkes had 19.
With just three games left for both in the regular season, the Pirates have all but clinched the Northwest Suburban Conference crown. Park Center has Elk River, Osseo and Maple Grove on their schedule, while Andover has Centennial, Blaine and Totino-Grace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.