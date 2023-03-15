It was a much different contest for Park Center in the Section 5AAAA semifinals than the previous round.
The Pirates trailed at the break against Spring Lake Park and were down six at one point in the second half. But they eventually rallied for the win, led by the return of their starting center Chaing Ring in the second half.
They didn’t mess around Tuesday night against fourth-seeded Mounds View. They pulled ahead early and never looked back. It was a performance that mirrored so many others by them this season. As impressive as they were offensively, it was their defense that paved the way. They held the Mustangs to under 20 points in both halves on their way to a 73-35 win.
Park Center led 41-18 at halftime and allowed only 17 points in the second half. Not a single player for Mounds View (17-11) was in double figures scoring.
From the beginning, the game was different. After failing to hit a 3-pointer against Spring Lake Park, the Pirates’ first points of the night came on a 3-pointer from senior guard CJ O’Hara. He found his shooting stroke in this one, knocking down multiple 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 24 points. Senior forward JJ Ware had 17 points.
Outside of those two, it was a well-balanced scoring output for the Pirates. Ring had 8 points and Joe Burgess, Jackson Fowlkes and Aiden Memene all had 7.
For the fifth year in a row, excluding the 2020 season, Park Center (25-2) will play for a spot in the state tournament in the section final.
A Familiar Foe
The Section 5AAAA final will be a rematch of the 2022 final between Park Center and their district rivals Osseo. The Pirates won last year 89-69
The third-seeded Orioles (16-12) defeated the No. 2 seed Maple Grove 61-56 in the semifinals. Junior guard De’Mari Larkins had 26 points to lead all scorers.
Osseo’s leading scorer has been senior forward Trey Smith, averaging 17 points per game. Larkins is averaging 15.9 PPG. They’re the only two averaging double figures for Osseo, with the next highest scorer being junior guard Ty Swanson with 7.5 PPG.
Park Center defeated Osseo in both of their regular season matchups. On Jan. 27, Park Center won 74-55. The second matchup on Feb. 28 was a little closer, but still resulted in a double digit win for the Pirates by a score of 79-65. Ware led Park Center with 19 points and Larkins had 21 for the Orioles.
The final will take place at Rogers High School on Friday, March 17 at 7 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.