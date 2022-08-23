DSC_4179.JPG
Head coach Jason Barnhouse says the midfield has a goalscoring mentality and will rely on keeping possession throughout the season.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Park Center’s boys soccer team will have the biggest shoes to fill in the state this season.

Gone is 2021 Minnesota Mr. Soccer award winner Sidike Jabateh, who was the most prolific goalscorer in the state. He netted 39 goals and 18 assists, leading the Pirates to the Section 5AAA final. They lost to Mounds View 3-0, but it was a joy for Park Center to watch him play.

Park Center head coach Jason Barnhouse instructs players during practice Monday, August 23.
It will be a team effort from the Pirates in 2022 to replace the goals scored by Sidike Jabateh and Adewolu Samson Oyedokun a season ago.
Park Center will have to replace their entire backline from last year, including a new goalkeeper in 2022.

