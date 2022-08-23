Park Center’s boys soccer team will have the biggest shoes to fill in the state this season.
Gone is 2021 Minnesota Mr. Soccer award winner Sidike Jabateh, who was the most prolific goalscorer in the state. He netted 39 goals and 18 assists, leading the Pirates to the Section 5AAA final. They lost to Mounds View 3-0, but it was a joy for Park Center to watch him play.
The Pirates’ second-leading goalscorer is also gone. Adewolu Samson Oyedokun contributed 13 goals and 8 assists, forming a deadly partnership with Jabateh.
But that’s not all Park Center has to replace. They’ll have to retool their entire backline as well as find a new goalkeeper.
It’s a lot on the plate of head coach Jason Barnhouse, but in his 11 with the Pirates, and last four as head coach, it’s not an uncommon challenge.
“We graduate players every year,” Barnhouse said. “Guys are hungry to come in and fill those shoes. It’s a learning process for us right now. We’re young. We lost our whole backline and a lot of goalscoring, so we’ll have to win in different ways.”
Barnhouse pointed out the culture and standard that has been set for Park Center in the past as reason to believe his team will step up and perform when it matters most.
“With Sidike, you don’t replace with one player,” Barnhouse said. “It definitely will be more of a group effort. We’ve done a good job since I’ve been here building the culture. The new guys that come up, they know what’s expected of them.”
What the Pirates will return in 2022 is a strong group of midfielders. Seniors Angel Martinez (3 assists) and Pablo Cassila Lopez (2 goals, 5 assists), junior Connor Draves (3 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Johanso Camacho (1 goal, 2 assists) makeup that part of the field which Park Center will lean on.
Barnhouse plans to utilize their strength in maintaining possession while unlocking their goalscoring potential with one of the most attack-minded midfields he has worked with.
“Our midfield is as strong as it’s ever been,” Barnhouse said. “We have playmakers but also guys who can hit some shots from distance. Probably the best shooting team we’ve had. Most of our guys can hit the ball. That’s where it’s going to have to come from.”
In addition to searching for goals, they’ll be searching for a new leader on defense and in goal. It’s going to be a team effort on the defensive end, says Barnhouse, something that might take some time to piece together.
“We’re going to have to keep the ball and defend as a group relentlessly,” Barnhouse said. “For us to win we have to commit to team defense. We probably won’t be really comfortable with it until halfway through the season to be honest, which is fine. As long as we’re good to go at the end of the year, then we’re going to make it hard for anyone to beat us.”
Last year’s 13-5-1 was impressive considering the Pirates began the season 4-4-1. They hit their stride in the second half of the season, winning nine in a row until their section final defeat.
The Northwest Suburban conference schedule is a daunting one, but as they say, iron sharpens iron.
“We’re lucky to play in the (Northwest Suburban Conference),” Barnhouse said. “We get a good game every time. It doesn’t matter who it is. There’s no games where you know you’re going to win by multiple goals. It gets you built up and ready to go for sections.”
Park Center kicks off their season against Duluth East at home on Thursday, August 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.