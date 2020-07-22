After much wrangling, Major League Baseball is finally returning to a shortened 60-game season. The Minnesota Twins, commemorating their 60th season, will be among the contenders for championship honors this year, coming off of their record 101-win season in 2019.
Baseball fans in the quad cities will revel in the opportunity to participate in the games, at least on television or radio, if not in person in the stands. They deserve to do so because the four northwestern suburban communities have uniquely contributed to the lore of the national past time here.
Balloon bat
Efforts by Golden Valley officials to revitalize the downtown area recalls one of the more iconic establishments of bygone days. In the 1960s and early 1970s, a plot of land slightly north of Olson Memorial Highway, near where the city fountain now stands, was graced by MLB star Johnny Blanchard’s liquor store. It was recognizable by its large, balloon-like bat on the top of the building, a reference to Blanchard’s hard-hitting prowess with the champion New York Yankees. Whenever the team won, a Yankees flag was ran up the building. Early in the decade, when Blanchard was a key cog in the Yankee dynasty, the flag was raised often.
Born in 1933, Blanchard was raised in Minneapolis and was a multi-sport star at Central High School who put together a credible eight-year baseball stint, mainly with the Yankees. He had a career year in 1961, primarily as a pinch hitter and occasional back-up catcher, compiling a batting average of .305, along with 21 home runs and 93 RBIs in helping the Yankees capture the World championship, while striking four consecutive pinch-hit homers. That came a year after batting a remarkable .455 in the World Series, although the Yankees fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blanchard went on to play with the Yankees through the middle of the decade, before being shuffled to other clubs and ending his career in 1967.
A notable home run, during Blanchard’s halcyon 1961 season, was a pinch-hit homer that defeated the Minnesota Twins, his hometown team that he allegedly longed to play for, but never did. His liquor store lasted after his baseball career, before he sold it and embarked on a career in broadcasting, sales, and marketing. He died, aged 66, in Robbinsdale in 2009.
Hometown heroes
Blanchard was not the only big-time ball player who made his presence felt in Golden Valley. Twins infielder, Rod Carew called the city home for a spell. Carew captured the 1977 MVP award when he batted .388, nearly threatening to become the first .400 hundred hitter since Ted Williams. He resided with his wife and children in a comfortable two-story home located at the intersection of Sussex and Avondale in South Tyrol.
Another notable Twins player and Golden Valleyan was pitcher Johan Santana, a two-time Cy Young Award top pitcher with the Twins in 2004 and 2006.
Santana evolved from a mediocre relief pitcher into a stellar starter while living in the then-newly created Hidden Lakes development. He eventually left to end his career with the New York Mets.
Amateurs also
Golden Valley has also been home to some high-profile amateur players. Resident Michelle Wong was a stand-out softballer at Hopkins High School, a second baseman that led the University of St. Thomas to back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005. She was twice the MIAC player of the year, and an All-American player in her senior season.
Retired Golden Valley attorney and former coach, Robert Mattison, chronicled an informative account of the history of the girls softball program in Golden Valley, where Wong began her stellar career. “The Game is for the Girls” covers nearly four decades of prestigious play.
Shortly after Wong finished her outstanding career, a team of Little Leaguers from the Plymouth-New Hope area became one of seven teams to make it to the Little League World Series. Like the seven others in this state’s history, the team was knocked out of the tournament with two first-round losses. A Coon Rapids-Andover team recently managed to become the state’s first squad to win a game in the Little League World Series, though they were eventually eliminated.
As the belated 2020 baseball season gets underway, at long last, the quad cities, especially Golden Valley, can say: “Play ball... it’s about time for the national pastime.”
