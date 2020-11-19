Like most Minnesotans and those in the quad communities, I voted (early), helping the state again reach the top echelon of voter participation nationally.
The tabulations show that Minnesota had a remarkable turnout rate in excess of around 80%, close to 25% higher than the national rate, which itself was the highest in more than a century. That achievement was bolstered by the typically high turnouts here in the quad communities, hovering in the high 70% rates: Robbinsdale with 81%; Golden Valley with 88%; Crystal with 76%; and New Hope with 75%. Even those figures were below the remarkable overall 86% rate in Hennepin County, a figure topped by four other metropolitan counties, headed by Carver’s 93%. It also represents a slight increase from the robust mid-70% figures in the 2018 election.
Personally polled
This year, my participation in the election extended beyond voting; I was a subject of a voter survey poll a few days before the election. Also, on Election Day I spent time as a poll watcher at two sites in Golden Valley.
The poll was done by telephone. I don’t know how legitimate it was, but it didn’t seem to be one of those “push polls” with questions slanted in such a way as to encourage the subject to choose a particular candidate. This one seemed on the level, with a number of questions asked about candidates and issues across a fairly broad spectrum.
Despite the well-documented problems that pollsters had this year, the surveys were not all that bad. At the national level, they showed a pre-election average of about 6-8% edge for President-elect Joe Biden, who came close to a 5% win, a little bit beyond the margin of error pollsters expected.
While the polls tended to overrate Biden’s popularity and underestimate President Donald Trump, pollsters better predicted Minnesota’s results for the presidential race, as well as U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s victory over Jason Lewis. The final polls here had the former Biden topping Trump by an average of 8-10%, and his actual margin was 7%; Senator Smith’s 5% victory margin was only about half her final polling prognostication.
So, while the pollsters deserve a great deal of rebuke and, perhaps, disregard in the future, they did considerably better in Minnesota. Maybe poll subjects like me deserve a bit of credit for that.
Precinct polling
As I have for the past five presidential election cycles, I spent a substantial portion of Election Day as a poll watcher. In Minnesota, and many other states, political parties may designate particular individuals to oversee voting at precincts, as well as the actual end-of-day tallying.
This year, poll watchers for both parties were trained on what to do in the event of turbulence, even violence, in addition to detailed three-hour session on Minnesota election law.
That guidance was not necessary at the polling places I oversaw. They were quite soporific. The election judges managed to handle almost all problems without a smidgen of outside interference.
That tranquility is different from previous poll-watching experiences. In the past, I have been assigned to inner-city precincts, where issues arose concerning same-day registration, college student eligibility, foreign language and translators and other issues, none of which arose in the sedate Golden Valley sites.
Things were so uneventful that one of the poll watchers for the other party departed early, leaving me the solitary poll watcher. No one showed up for the other party at my second precinct. It didn’t really matter much, because I spent most of my time socializing with election officials, calling in to check with party headquarters with routine updates.
All in all, I feel good about the experiences, both the polling and poll-watching. I felt I used my civic sense of responsibility, a sentiment shared by the electorate in the quad communities, where turnout rates were so high.
Next time, I will await a couple of phone calls: one from the pollster seeking my input, and another from a political party seeking my presence at the polls.
