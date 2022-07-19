As a Brooklyn Center City Councilmember for 16 years, I know that competent leadership matters. Though I am retiring at the end of the year, I feel an obligation to leave the city in good hands. Councilmember April Graves has my endorsement for Mayor of Brooklyn Center because she is the most competent and qualified candidate in 2022, but mayors need competent colleagues. Fortunately, there are two outstanding City Council candidates for the two seats open this year, Dan Jerzak, and Teneshia Kragness. Both have the necessary education, knowledge, and experience to serve with distinction on the council.
Teneshia is an accountant who has served 12 years on the city’s Finance Commission. She knows city finances and the impact that policy decisions have on your property taxes. Teneshia also knows that crime in Brooklyn Center is at a 30-year high and BCPD needs to hire more police officers. She will be a good steward of our city’s limited resources while prioritizing public safety.
Dan Jerzak has thorough knowledge of city operations. He served 14 years with various city departments before becoming the BCPD’s Crime Prevention Officer. Dan has developed innovative approaches to fight the city’s crime surge, such as free thief-resistant license plate fasteners distributed through Luther Auto, and the crime surveillance camera project. Homeowners can volunteer to share their surveillance camera videos with BCPD if something happens in their neighborhood. Cameras in commercial areas will serve as both a deterrent for crime and can provide visual evidence if crimes occur. Dan has taken the initiative on fighting crime, while the mayor has tried to defund the police.
Dan and Teneshia need your support to get through the primary! The primary election August 9 will determine which four city council candidates qualify for the general election ballot November 8. Vote early at city hall or find your polling location on the city website and vote for Dan and Teneshia August 9.
