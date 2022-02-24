The so-called ‘progressive’ council sold out the heart of Golden Valley. Country Club Drive, the site where William Varner declared ‘My Valley, My Golden Valley’ will be a site of industrial warehouses and high-density apartments, valley views and legacy trees relegated to the past.
Twice, the planning commission recommended to deny the Artessa development, showing that under the leadership of Shep Harris, the commission’s advice is again worthless.
The saturation of high-density apartments in what appears to be every scrap of public green space renders the Comprehensive Plan for 2040 also worthless.
The neighborhood was out in force, at meetings, writing letters, signing petitions, and the council also overrode their opinion.
At issue for the quiet neighborhood nestled behind the club, surrounded by chain link fences, is the development of high-density apartments in a low-density area. The apartments will have nine apartments offered up at an ‘affordable’ $315,000 plus $1,300 in monthly fees. The other 69 units will be much costlier.
The council claims we need accommodation, any accommodation at any cost. The council claims that traffic will not be an issue, the 78 apartments will not increase traffic significantly on a road consisting of 14 homes. The council claims that two years of building will not be an issue. The council claims that the development of these apartments, redevelopment of the Optum site and the creation of an underpass all in the same year will not be an issue for local residents.
The Optum development could have created a public access road to Douglas Drive from the apartments, but the developer and club deemed that inconvenient, but just fine for existing residents and the council conceded to that alternative too. The club also claims the timing must be now as to not interrupt a season on the golf range.
Taxes continue to go up, up and up like the high-density apartments, but never seems to go down with the population increasing.
No one can deny accommodations in Golden Valley are in high demand but at what cost to the existing residents?
