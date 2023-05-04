To the Editor:

I am a retired senior citizen with a little more time to learn about the questions our legislature is working on, and I got some helpful background about the public transit issue from a volunteer working with ISAIAH. He shared some research that found that 40% of sales tax revenue comes from the top 20% income bracket. So even though sales tax is regressive, the tax being discussed to fund transit may come more from people who can better afford it. And it seems to me that of course the people who may benefit more from new public transit options are those for whom a car of their own is just out of reach, financially.

Tags

Load comments