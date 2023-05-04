I am a retired senior citizen with a little more time to learn about the questions our legislature is working on, and I got some helpful background about the public transit issue from a volunteer working with ISAIAH. He shared some research that found that 40% of sales tax revenue comes from the top 20% income bracket. So even though sales tax is regressive, the tax being discussed to fund transit may come more from people who can better afford it. And it seems to me that of course the people who may benefit more from new public transit options are those for whom a car of their own is just out of reach, financially.
Transportation is so key to having a job, besides so many other important needs such as getting to medical appointments and errands like grocery shopping. It has such an important place in the quality of life of people but also can benefit businesses by helping their customers get to them.
I hope that our legislature will consider more than the 0.5% transit sales tax, which I learned was a possible compromise after working down from 1% to .75% and then to 0.5%. We all benefit from things that help people thrive. As Paul Wellstone said, “We all do better when we all do better.” So I hope people will keep asking our representatives to invest in things like transit that help individuals and families and business to keep a lively and thriving economy and community moving and going to the places people need to go.
