To the Editor:
We need to live our lives with dignity, respect, and love. I believe that is a formula to keep us on track, in spite of ourselves and what is happening around us. Nobody can take away our dignity, the respect we have, and certainly the love inside us is always there. We just need to remember that. These values are what guides us to happiness.
The community is what paves the way for change and to live our values. It is each person believing in what they feel is right and then acting on it that causes shifts in consciousness. I saw this with the anti-war and civil rights movements, as well as the women’s rights movement in the 1960s and 1970s.
It takes individuals to either elect people to represent them or to march and let their voices be heard. At this time, I am seeing a burst of energy from the people, Black and white, that are demanding change in police brutality towards Blacks and racial inequality. People are demanding to defund police and taking down statues of confederate soldiers.
We have elections coming up. You might not be in love with the candidates. I urge you to vote by what your values are. Joe Biden is not perfect, but he can represent a lot of your values. He has lived his life and served as a public official with dignity. Please give him a chance. We need radical change in the White House.
My candidate of choice didn’t make it past the primary and I am disappointed in that. But I need to go out and vote for the person that did make it. I feel Biden does share my values of being empathetic, he understands and is sensitive to racial injustice, and he conducts himself ethically.
If we can elect someone that will promote our values, we can create change. Please vote with your heart. Don’t let disappointment stop you. We will all benefit.
We the people need this change. Please make that happen on election day.
