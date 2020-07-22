To the Editor:

I must disagree with a recent letter writer who fears gas prices will become outrageously expensive due to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison. I don’t ever recall a time in my life when we people have had any control over the price of gas. What we do have control over is to vote for candidates who have our best interests in mind over those of billionaire corporations. Which is why I so appreciate Attorney General Keith Ellison filing a lawsuit against the fossil fuel industry.

The fossil fuel industry has been polluting the soil, air and water, and knowingly contributing to our global climate crisis to the point that they have threatened all the earth’s inhabitants. Their greed knows no bounds, and they will not stop destroying this planet until it is either too late or until we collectively tell them enough is enough.

For all this beautiful planet has given to us, let us, at the very least, show our appreciation in return by supporting this lawsuit. Future generations are counting on us to change our ways. We simply can’t afford the status quo.

