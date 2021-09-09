To the Editor:

I want to encourage Golden Valley voters to join me in supporting Joanie Clausen for Golden Valley City Council this November.

I had the honor of serving with Joanie on the Golden Valley City Council for several years and recognize in her a spirit of fiscal responsibility, a commitment to those city staffers working to keep residents safe from fire and crime, a deep love for our community, and a family tradition of service to Golden Valley.

There were many times when Joanie and I did not agree and voted differently on issues, but I never doubted Joanie’s sincerity and her commitment to serving the residents of Golden Valley. Join me in restoring gravitas and balance to the City Council! Vote for Joanie Clausen for Golden Valley City Council!

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments