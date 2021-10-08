One of the perceptions Can Do Canines clients often share is that they debated considering an assistance dog because they didn’t feel their disability was severe enough to warrant receiving one. Sometimes it’s because they are relatively young, or they do not use an assistive device, or for whatever reason, they feel that someone else is more deserving.
However, our staff explain the careful screening process to applicants, and frequently, those who felt they would not qualify are exactly the ones who might benefit the most from an assistance dog.
Maya, a young woman who was recently paired with a Mobility Assist Dog named Uzi, voices the way so many of clients felt when deciding whether or not to apply for a dog.
In Maya’s words
“When I first started looking at service dogs, I did so because I found myself leaning on my friends and significant other to be able to make it through a typical day. Things like getting breakfast, making it to class, and sometimes safely showering were very difficult for me to do without help. For a long time, however, I struggled with the idea that I was not disabled enough to qualify for a service dog. You see, I could do whatever I put my mind to. I could go to amusement parks and the mall. I could do my chores and walk across campus, all without any assistance from friends or mobility aids. My disability is not an impenetrable barrier between things I can do and things I can’t do. Instead there are things that I can do, and things that I can sometimes do, and things that will cause me pain to do. I can walk a few miles or stand in place for an hour, but I will be exhausted and miserable and in pain.
“I felt for a long time that even if these things make me exhausted or cause me pain, I was still able to do them, and that meant that I wasn’t sick enough to need help. I still feel this way sometimes. When I have good days or good weeks, I could get by just fine without Uzi, and that makes me feel like a fraud. But inevitably a bad day comes around again and I am so grateful for Uzi.
“Before Uzi and I began to work together, I had no idea how much I would be able to benefit from a dog. My healthcare team talks about ‘balancing your energy budget’ sometimes, which is all about not over-extending yourself whether you feel good or bad. And having Uzi on my good days lets me save up my energy for my bad days.
“I know a lot of people, especially young people like me, have these very dynamic disabilities where our level of disability constantly fluctuates. I worried a lot that this would make me ineligible to get a dog, or make me a less ‘legitimate’ service dog user. I was so wrong.”
Casey, who received Hearing Assist Dog Fallon in 2018, echoes some of these same thoughts.
In Casey’s words
“Due to my disability, I lost my career. Although no longer working, I pressed on with life as if nothing had changed. I unknowingly refused to accept the reality of my disability. I was consumed by my desire to be independent making it difficult to admit I needed help. How could I possibly qualify for a service dog, as I really am not that disabled? I felt unworthy knowing there were many people who needed and deserved the support of a service dog more than me.
“What I know now is I could not have been more wrong. Fallon, my service dog has changed my life! She alerts me to things I thought were not necessary, but most definitely are! My family has less anxiety knowing Fallon is there for me. They can enjoy life with me instead of worrying about me. Life with Fallon has flipped my thinking from reminiscing on the past to being excited about my future!”
Can Do Canines encourages those who might be experiencing similar doubts when thinking about the need for an assistance dog to reach out anyway. All dogs are provided to clients free of charge, thanks to the generosity of individuals and corporations.
For more information about Can Do Canines, visit can-do-canines.org.
