As OGP Director, I walk all the time, but since early August I’ve been on the American Legion Commander’s 100 Mile Walk for Hope at legiontown.org/node/6922. His idea was at least a mile a day, logging 100 or more by Nov. 11.
My registration fee supports the Legion fund for children who have lost parents to war, but my official cause is Veteran Resilience Project. The project is a nonprofit making eye movement desensitization and reprocessing or EMDR trauma therapy available to all Minnesotans who served, and I always invite donations at resiliencemn.org. The therapy is, for most trauma survivors, better than other forms for prevention of veteran suicide, homelessness and domestic violence. Overcoming trauma makes veterans much better parents to their children.
I do walk a mile or more every day, but started my 100 Miles for Hope with a strenuous 5-mile hike Aug, 15, with Veterans Voices at Afton State Park. Because my walk supports the work of the Veteran Resilience Project, I included four 20- to 22-mile hikes, reflecting the number of veterans taking their own lives each day.
The first was Sept. 11 from Golden Valley to the Bloomington clinic where I personally have received therapy. From there, I walked past my childhood home, the site of a farm turned baseball stadium (Mall of America today), and where I started my 1961 Fifty Mile Hike.
Sept. 11 conjures the horror of terrorist attacks, so I walked for new images on O. Henry’s birthday, also 9/11. His “Last Leaf” tells of a young artist, Sudie, ready to give up and die until an artist friend, Behrman, saved her. Redeeming a life wasted by alcohol, Behrman accidentally sacrificed himself, restoring Sudie’s will to live with his final masterpiece. I also walked for The Brandon Act, which demands all mental health care for veterans be totally confidential, as it is in the Veteran Resilience Project, and in private EMDR care. Lack of privacy in military systems is a major deterrent to veterans reaching out for help. Asking for help is courageous, not a sign of weakness.
On Sept. 21, International Peace Day, I walked to the homeless encampment near the Lake Harriet Bandshell, then to the Peace Garden for a noon meditation at the Spirit of Peace statue. My focus was inner peace for veterans, as well as courage and wisdom for all world leaders to negotiate much more international conflict without war. The U.S. needs no more homeless veterans or civilians. The world needs no more homeless war refugees.
My Oct. 14 walk took me to the Save Our VA from Privatization Vigil, then on to the Mississippi National Parks Area. There is much to be corrected in the VA, especially mental health care, but I fear, only slightly facetiously, that privatization would exclude veterans with pre-existing conditions like PTSD. Walking in the woods by the Mississippi will alleviate some of that stress. En route, I called in to the Children’s Hospital TV show, the program I started when I surrendered my army medic bag, childrensmnstarstudio.org/our-history. Dr. Ron Glasser, once a pediatrician at Children’s, wrote the 1971 bestseller “365 Days” about being a physician for soldiers from Vietnam. More recently he wrote “Broken Bodies, Shattered Minds,” about veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.
I will walk Nov. 4 down Como Avenue to Como Park for a 2 p.m. Labyrinth Walk, meditating on the best for the country after the election. The day will end at Larpenteur and Highway 61 where I started my 61-mile hike at age 61. This was pre-Veteran Resilience Project, but it also called for less war and an end to obfuscated mental health care for veterans. My book, “SIXTY-ONE,” grew from that walk, telling 61 stories about those issues, as well as much about the OGP mandate to keep the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling.
