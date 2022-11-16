RolandoGarcia.jpg

Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.

During the spring 2022 semester, North Hennepin Community College implemented Guided Pathways to deliver on the college’s continued efforts to increase student success inside and outside of the classroom.

Guided Pathways is an education model that streamlines choices to ultimately help students move through college efficiently, starting with choosing a career path, clearly identifying the path to get there, and providing holistic supports through to completion.

