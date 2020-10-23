I can remember the bone-crushing news just as if it were yesterday. “Michelle, you have breast cancer.” I couldn’t believe what I was hearing yet I accepted the fact years ago that it could become my reality. After my mother and her two sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer and battled it at the same time, I knew there was great potential for me to be impacted by this life-altering and potentially deadly disease.

This month, as many of you may know, is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time for honoring those who have battled this disease, whether they have won or not. It’s a time of self-reflection for those who were diagnosed and still continue the fight to not only survive, but more importantly thrive. It’s also a time to give back by sharing stories of survivorship in hopes that it will inspire a cancer survivor to fight harder and live longer. It’s for these reasons and more, why I have chosen to do the work I do, which is to empower cancer survivors to find their voice and show up as their best self in the face of adversity.

Regardless of where you are on your journey to recovery, I want you to know that you are not alone. I understand your fears during moments of uncertainty when you may be wondering, will I survive? The truth of the matter is, your survival has more to do with your mentality than it does your with coming to grips with your fatality. Remember you will always have the power to alter the course of your life and it is my hope that my inspirational messages and poetry will do that and more. You are a survivor!

Editor’s note: Below is a poem submitted by Perdue.

I Still Survive

My spirit bruised, my ambitions depleted

My passion for life, I feel robbed and defeated

But through it all, as I fight the tears in my eyes

It’s because of a power greater than myself, I still survive

You’ve rocked my world, you’ve rained on my parade

You uprooted my anchor, you’ve caused my faith sway

But through it all, as I prepare to succumb to your demise

As you’ve shaken me to my core, yet I still survive

You taint my perception of what my future could hold

You keep me in the dark, let the truth be told

But through it all, it’s my light that gives me the strength to thrive

Like the homeless in desperation, somehow I still survive

I tip toe in silence afraid of you being resurrected

Fear you will rise again and chemo or radiation won’t protect me

But through it all, faith has proven to save many lives,

Mine is unshakeable, unbreakable, unmistakable, that’s why I still survive

You pounce into my life like a leopard claiming its stake

You act as if you own me, and I have nothing to say

As if my self-worth is for sale, and I’m ok with being bribed

You have no idea the value of my worth, that’s why I still survive

You have me running in all directions, in disbelief and in awe

Trying to make sense of your intentions, how was I the luck of the draw?

But through it all, I’ve managed to stay on my feet and refuse to hide

I hold on to hope like the falsely accused who hungers for freedom, that’s why I still survive

The reality of your existence tries to suffocate my hopes and dreams

It tries to squander my ambitions jeopardizing my self-esteem

But through it all, I live on purpose, I fight to be alive

I’m unapologetic about who I am, that’s why I still survive

You try to distort my identity and replace the word victim with my name

But I refuse to give in to your disease stricken ways, I refuse to play your games

Like a treasure chest filled with opulent jewels I know my worth inside

My value is not dictated by you or anyone else, that’s why I still and will survive

Michelle Perdue is the founder of Speak to Advance Communication, a speaker, actress, poet, breast cancer survivor, and Brooklyn Park resident. Contact here at Michelle@SpeakToAdvance.com.

