Winter is upon us. As the snowflakes fly and the temperatures drop, we can still enjoy movement, activity and exercise outdoors. Staying active during the holiday and winter seasons is crucial for health and happiness. Bundle up and let’s enjoy the winter wonderland.
Many winter activities help increase the heart rate, help increase Vitamin D levels and burn off some extra energy you and the kiddos – or grandchildren – may have from being cooped up.
We instinctively know exercise is important to our health, sleep and a large contributor to a healthy mental status, but with the plethora of information on the internet, it’s difficult to know where to begin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the adult (ages 18 to 65) exercise recommendations are:
• At least of 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity.
• At least two days a week of activities that strengthen muscles.
Moderate intensity activity is easiest measured by the talk test; ask yourself, “Am I able to talk but not sing?” If so, then you’re achieving moderate intensity. A few examples of family-friendly activities include:
1. Sledding – who doesn’t love a small adrenaline rush? Find a hill or sledding area in your community that you’re able to take your kids to, slide down with them and walk back up the hill for a quick heart rate increase.
2. Have a snow angel competition. Time who can make the quickest and prettiest snow angel for a fun bump in heart rate and additional lawn design.
3. Who can make the best snowman? Get excited to push some snow around to design the best snowman.
4. Do you have snowshoes? Take a walk through the nature park to enjoy the scenery. Don’t have snowshoes, that’s ok. Find an area of snow that’s DEEP and have a “sprint competition” to see who can get from point A to point B the quickest.
5. Take a peek at your neighborhood, who needs their driveway shoveled? Take the kiddos to the neighbors to shovel snow together, burn energy and help someone who may need it.
These activities, even 5-10 minutes at a time, add up.
Activities that strengthen muscles are important for strength, but also for helping joints stay flexible and increasing range of motion and muscle mass, therefore helping reverse the natural loss in muscle as we age.
An increase in muscle mass also increases our body’s ability to burn calories more efficiently (boosting metabolism). This boost in metabolism over time also decreases our overall body fat percentage, therefore decreasing the risk for chronic disease.
Strength training also helps lower our risk for falls and injury, and improves heart health. For women especially, strength training puts temporary stress on bones, sending messages to the bone-building cells to rebuild them stronger and decreasing the risk for osteoporosis.
But where do I start? Check out Profile’s Activity App by Adapt Fitness for a plethora of programs, ideas and progression plans. The app, created by a Harvard-educated NHL strength coach and corporate health and wellness guru, was designed to customize and tailor activity and exercise to you. There’s nothing quite like having a personal trainer in your pocket, so check out Adapt Fitness.
Nicole Nugent, director of learning and development, Profile by Sanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.