There has been justified frustration with the planned extension of the METRO Blue Line (BLRT), including the failure to negotiate rail access with Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway, concerns about the safety of the planned on-street option, and fears of repeating the harm done to communities by large infrastructure projects like I-94 did to the Rondo neighborhood. But, we should not give up on the light rail. With the proper community input, the Blue Line can be an economic benefit to all communities in the northwest suburbs.
Concerns about gentrification and displacement of housing and business have validity. Researchers at the University of Minnesota showed that property values increased with the completion of the Green Line while the number of affordable rentals in Minneapolis has shrunk dramatically since 2000. This trend will be a point of concern for Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, the two most diverse cities in Minnesota, which both have poverty rates above the state average.
However, throwing up our hands in resignation is not going to be the answer. Transit development can connect the northwest suburbs to each other and downtown, spur economic growth, decrease greenhouse gas emissions by allowing residents to travel without a car and provide access to a diverse array of educational institutions.
To make sure that we have proper community input, we first have to ask ourselves why large infrastructure projects displace marginalized communities. Often we are misplacing underlying chronic issues onto infrastructure projects. Take a look at the inequalities that minority business owners are facing in the northwest suburbs.
Minority-owned businesses tend not to own the property they do business in. Often they are leasing and operating out of non-traditional retail spaces such as old office buildings and aging strip malls.
These business owners are vulnerable to the whims of their landlords. Take for example 7710 Brooklyn Executive Plaza, located just a few blocks from where the BLRT reaches Bottineau Boulevard and 77th Avenue.
These older office buildings are currently being leased by predominantly Black immigrant business owners, who own a variety of businesses that provide vital services to the community.
In March this year, the property changed hands and the new landlord decided to lease the entire first floor to one tenant, giving the more than a dozen tenants on that floor just 60 days to vacate. We can look at this example as a microcosm of how we treat minority-owned businesses. Operating out of old strip malls and office spaces is suboptimal; these locations do not provide the same visibility and customer traffic as more ideal locations.
The community, local politicians, Hennepin County, and the Metropolitan Council need to come together to prevent the displacement of these businesses by addressing core issues of property ownership, capital acquisition, commercial space affordability, and culturally competent consultants.
If done properly, these businesses will be able to capitalize on the customer traffic flow from the BLRT.
On the other hand, if no displacement work is done the desirability of similar commercial spaces – such as the Crystal Retail Center—will certainly attract new investors that will displace current tenants, leaving these business owners in the same tough positions as those at 7710 Brooklyn Executive Plaza.
It’s important to understand that gentrification is not a product of transit development. Gentrification is the product of the unequal and inequitable structures that underpin our society.
If the minority-owned businesses could access the same resources as more affluent entrepreneurs, the coming of the Blue Line would not bring as much financial havoc. Now is the opportunity to organize around these social failures and do business differently. This is where the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County Anti-displacement Workgroup comes into play.
The group will work throughout the duration of the BLRT project to create action-oriented recommendations for strategies and policies to prevent displacement, promote equitable development, and create community wealth-building opportunities.
While the group has already conducted several workshops, including an examination of the previous light rail projects, this work will only translate to reality when policymakers put the recommendations into action once they are released in February 2023. Both failure and success will significantly transform the
landscape of the northwest suburbs. If we get this right all communities will benefit from this $2 billion transit development.
