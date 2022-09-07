Tenant Cohort (1080 × 1350 px)

Agnes Omwoyo is communications manager for the Broooklyn Park-based organization African Career, Education and Resource, Inc.

There has been justified frustration with the planned extension of the METRO Blue Line (BLRT), including the failure to negotiate rail access with Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway, concerns about the safety of the planned on-street option, and fears of repeating the harm done to communities by large infrastructure projects like I-94 did to the Rondo neighborhood. But, we should not give up on the light rail. With the proper community input, the Blue Line can be an economic benefit to all communities in the northwest suburbs.

Concerns about gentrification and displacement of housing and business have validity. Researchers at the University of Minnesota showed that property values increased with the completion of the Green Line while the number of affordable rentals in Minneapolis has shrunk dramatically since 2000. This trend will be a point of concern for Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, the two most diverse cities in Minnesota, which both have poverty rates above the state average.

