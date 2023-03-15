RolandoGarcia.jpg

Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.

Even students who are succeeding in their coursework can have their education derailed by unexpected life challenges.

Helping students overcome these challenges can be a vital contributor to student success and ultimately the state’s workforce.

