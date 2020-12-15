While Jan. 1 can’t come soon enough for many, I’d like to pause and recognize our state’s leaders. To say it’s been a challenging year would be an understatement. Regardless of party affiliation, we’ve all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd, and the presidential election to name a few. While we may agree or disagree with decisions made by our elected officials, they deserve recognition for representing and serving their communities during this particularly challenging time.
I’d also like to recognize Rep. Lyndon Carlson Sr. (45A), the longest serving representative in the state, for his 48 years of service representing the communities of Plymouth, New Hope and Crystal. Starting out as a social studies teacher at Edison High School, education and serving students were top legislative priorities. He listened to the concerns from college students, and advocated on their behalf for more state resources for financial aid, child care, academic advising and career counseling. In addition, he was a strong proponent of streamlining credit transfer between two- and four-year institutions, eliminating unnecessary course duplication. Thank you, Rep. Carlson, for your leadership and dedication!
On Jan. 5, 2021, the work of the Minnesota Legislature will commence. Now more than ever it will be critical to invest in higher education in order to set up our communities for success. Minnesota State, which represents 37 colleges and universities including North Hennepin, is seeking $120 million for the 2022-2023 biennial budget request.
Sixty percent, or $75 million, would help campuses stabilize operations in light of COVID-19 disruptions and maintain the staff and programs that provide our communities with the workforce needed for the state’s economic recovery.
The remaining $45 million would support our aggressive 2030 Equity Goal that would make our institutions accessible and affordable to all Minnesotans, including groups underserved as represented by racial, low-income and first-generation status. The largest portion of these funds would be allocated for scholarships that help fill funding gaps after federal and state grant resources reach their limits. The remainder of these funds would address students’ basic needs, expanding mental health, housing, food, transportation, and childcare resources.
Minnesota State will also seek $188.2 million in funding for a capital program that will improve campus facilities, reduce operating expenses and directly impact student success through improved teaching, learning and support spaces. For more information, visit minnstate.edu/legislative.
The success of our communities also relies on all of us to make a commitment to and work toward racial equity. Over the past several months, NHCC has implemented a variety of diversity and inclusion strategic initiatives aimed at racial healing within the college, Minnesota State, and in the surrounding communities.
A few highlights in the community include leading racial healing circles for employees at Brooklyn Center Community Schools, and an anti-racism reading and discussion group with the City of Brooklyn Park employees. Last month, we partnered with the City of Brooklyn Park, the City of Maple Grove, District 279 Osseo Area Schools, and Northwest Suburban Integration School District on the 7th Annual Community Forum on Race. I’m proud of the work we’re doing, and excited about the engagement in our surrounding communities. Please visit nhcc.edu/solidarity to learn more about our work and find out about upcoming events.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.