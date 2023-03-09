BP09OPgreene.JPG

Jordan Greene is director of organizing with Brooklyn Park-based African Career, Education, and Resource Inc. 

Everything starts with home and that is why the Minnesota legislature needs to substantially invest in housing this year. The state of Minnesota has a record surplus and a multitude of priorities that demand more funding. African Career, Education, & Resource Inc. believes that housing should be one of those priorities. We need to invest $2 billion in housing this year and fund Bring it Home, Minnesota rent vouchers.

Minnesota is in a housing crisis. Over 500,000 Minnesotans are paying too much for home. This impacts every county in the state and has led to the rise in homelessness or those at-risk of homelessness. When families are paying too much for home, they are overburdened to afford other basic human needs. This can come in the form of education, food, utilities, and healthcare. We need a solution as big as the problem. It is critical to assist those households who are most affected by the ongoing housing crisis in the state.

