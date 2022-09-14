RolandoGarcia.jpg

Rolando García

Fulfilling our mission to “create opportunities for students to reach their academic goals, succeed in their chosen professions, and make a difference in the world” goes beyond the classroom.

In fact, without supporting financial stability and basic needs that impact their well-being, including food, safe and reliable housing, consistent childcare, and addressing issues with mental health, family obligations, technology, and more, success would be challenging.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments