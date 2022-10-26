University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum’s recent question about the possibility of too much diversity offers students, faculty and staff a terrific opportunity. They can explain how various forms of diversity produce a stronger, better education. Some have started doing this, as described below. I hope they continue and expand their efforts.

As many readers know, Sviggum questioned whether the diversity at the University of Minnesota, Morris, was contributing to its significant decline in enrollment. According to Sue Dieter, the school’s public relations and communication specialist, the university’s fall 2022 enrollment includes 1,086 students; 56% are white, 32% are Native American. Overall, 41% are Black, Native American, Hispanic or Asian or Pacific Islander. Ten percent are international students. This has made national news, via a story in the Washington Post (wapo.st/3MP3O43), as well as social media posts.

