In this highly unusual year, why should Halloween be any different? This year, a rare blue moon will be visible throughout the world on Halloween night. The famously popular holiday finally falls on a Saturday, plus we all get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back at 2 a.m.

But safety is on most parents’ minds for this spooky holiday. Here are five fun tips for protecting kids, pets and yes, even those beloved elephants and orangutans, this Halloween.

Use a plastic grabber shaped like a skeleton or a robot hand to distribute pre-packaged goodies to trick-or-treaters. Watch the little ones’ eyes get big when you open the door and a creepy hand pokes out! Maintaining social distance has never been so much fun.

Go wild with your candy choices. Did you know that the candy you buy for Halloween can actually help protect elephants and orangutans in the rainforest? Candies made by companies such as Kellogg’s, Hershey, Mars, Nestle, Kraft, PepsiCo, Ghirardelli and Lindt are committed to using sustainable palm oil in their products. Treats made with Malaysian certified sustainable palm oil help fund the Wildlife Rescue Unit, which works tirelessly to save the lives of orangutans, elephants and other native species in the rainforest. “Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil industry provides substantial funding for our Wildlife Rescue Unit and other programs,” says Wildlife Rescue Unit Manager Nathan Sen. “On behalf of our country’s orangutans, elephants, sun bears and other wildlife, we thank every American consumer who purchases Halloween candy made with certified sustainable palm oil.”

Choose your furkids’ costumes wisely. Dressing up your pets for Halloween makes for some great social media photo ops, but stay away from costumes made with choking hazards or that could cause an expensive trip to the emergency vet if they chew on it. And keep curious pets away from candy bowls, which are another risk for Halloween night pet emergencies.

Consider reverse trick-or-treating. Instead of your kids going door to door, organize a parade of cars to drive through your neighborhood, tossing out treats to costumed children waiting safely in their own front yards. Make the holiday extra spirited by ensuring everyone in each car is also dressed in costume.

Channel your inner mad scientist. Not heading out this year? Keep kids entertained safely at home by transforming your kitchen into a spooky lab and stocking it with the makings for vampire slime and rice cereal treats to be decorated like Frankenstein. Or, maybe you’ll be watching some scary movies. Teach your kids how to make popcorn the old fashioned way with a heavy-bottomed pan on the stove with Malaysian sustainable palm oil. Not only will you have better heart health, you'll also be supporting native species in the rainforest!

While this year’s celebrations may be unique, there’s no reason why they can’t still be memorable!