From the beginning, it felt like it wasn’t going to be Armstrong’s night. That was especially true with how their final drive ended.
Down 14-7 with 3:26 left, the Falcons needed a touchdown. Starting at their own 20-yard line, they moved the ball close to midfield and appeared to find some offense they had been lacking on the night.
The Falcons were given a lifeline for their final drive. Chaska missed a short field goal, which would have made it a two possession game. Instead, Armstrong had a chance to tie the game.
But their momentum on the drive came to a screeching halt when quarterback Jamen Malone had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted. It was the second time that happened in the game.
With a little over two minutes and all three of their timeouts, Armstrong were in desperation mode to keep the game alive. The Hawks got two first downs to officially ice the game, delivering the Falcons their first loss of the season (6-1) Friday night at Chaska High School.
Even though Armstrong scored on their first possession of the game, it was clear Chaska (5-2) was going to put up a fight all night long. They turned it over on downs on Armstrong’s 29-yard line on their opening drive. On their next series, after the Falcons’ touchdown, they cruised down the field to tie it up at 7 apiece. Their drive was aided by a kickoff return to midfield.
Malone found wide receiver Marquan Tucker for 46 yards on their first drive to set up their touchdown. The pairing had gone quiet in recent weeks, but found some rhythm last week against Apple Valley when Tucker had 5 catches for 73 yards and a score.
That big play seemed like it was the spark needed to reignite that connection, but it only proved to be a small blip in the game. After the big pass play, Malone ran it in himself from 4 yards out to take a 7-0 lead.
The formula for the Chaska offense was simple - run, run and more runs, but it was actually a passing play that got them their first score. Quarterback Jamarrius Courtney found tight end Andrew Schaffer for a 25-yard touchdown.
They completed only three passes in the game. Courtney and running back Reese Turner provided the offense on the ground. Turner trucked his way to 140 yards on 34 carries. Courtney had 14 attempts for 40 yards. It wasn’t much, given they only scored 14 points, but it was enough to cause the upset.
Turner had the other touchdown midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard run. That drive was set up by a blocked field goal that was returned to the 32-yard line.
Armstrong’s offensive struggles centered around their lack of success on the ground. As the passing game has been working to find its groove, the ground game has been the focal point of the Falcons as of late, rushing for over 200 yards as a team the last four weeks.
Tonight, they had a season-low 117 rushing yards. Running back Reggie Carter was bottled up, held to 57 yards on 15 carries, good for 3.8 yards per carry. He had rushed for at least 80 yards in every game this season.
With the ground game being shut down, it meant the Falcons would have to win with Malone’s arm, which isn’t a bad option. He was on target with most of his passes tonight but his receivers dropped a few critical passes.
Tucker had a drop at the goal line, but in fairness, two defenders collapsed on him and knocked the ball loose. It’s still a pass Tucker would have liked to hold on to. The drop hurt because instead of scoring a touchdown, the Falcons settled for a short field goal that was blocked. A converted kick would have given them a 10-0 lead.
Instead, the blocked kick was returned to the Falcons’ 32-yard line, setting up Chaska’s aforementioned second touchdown.
In the third quarter, the Falcons worked the ball into Chaska territory and were in 3rd and 10. Malone hit wide receiver Cade Berg crossing over the middle for a first down but the pass was dropped. They went for it on 4th down and failed to convert.
On another drive in the quarter, Tucker had another drop that would’ve given the Falcons a first down. Armstrong ended up punting on the drive.
Malone was 10-of-21 for 159 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time since their game against Cooper. It was encouraging to see the aerial attack have some success, but with the running game being held in check, it makes the passing line look less intimidating.
Both of his interceptions were tipped by the defensive line and came at critical points in the game. Malone’s first interception came towards the end of the half with Armstrong looking to score before the break. The Hawks forced the turnover inside their own 40-yard line with the clock under 30 seconds left in the game. The second interception was the icing on the cake of a stellar defensive performance by the hosts.
Armstrong’s defense did their job for the most part in giving the offense chances to tie the game. It just never came to fruition.
Going undefeated in the regular season is a hard feat to accomplish. The Falcons know this, having finished 8-0 in 2019. There won’t be a repeat this year, but Armstrong has bigger and better goals ahead of them.
They can’t get caught mulling over this game with their next contest right around the corner on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the regular season finale. It’ll be a home date with Spring Lake Park, another team with a winning record (5-2).
