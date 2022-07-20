For its 50th year of presenting an outdoor play, Off-Broadway Musical Theatre will present a classic musical of about the same vintage.
The theater group will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for three weeks beginning Thursday, July 21, with the final performance Saturday, Aug. 6. The play will take place at 8 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the run at the new outdoor theater at Civic Center Park, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. in New Hope.
With built-in seating limited, the theater group encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no cost to attend, although the group suggests $5 donations to help cover costs.
The brightly colored title outfit for the play made an appearance during a rehearsal July 13 as several other actors donned rainbow-themed casual attire for the run-through.
In planning this year’s production, director Mary Cutler said she researched the show, the biblical story that is its basis and the story’s Judeo-Christian background.
The play follows the story in Genesis of Joseph and his coat of many colors from his father, Jacob, that prompts jealousy among his siblings, prompting them to sell him into slavery in Egypt. Joseph eventually ascends from jail to a powerful position thanks to his ability to interpret dreams. When family members visit Egypt during a famine, Joseph must determine how to respond.
In researching the story and the play, Cutler said she asked herself, “OK, how do I open this up to include any religion or spirituality that we can call such so that all the audience could enjoy (it)?”
Whether someone adheres to Islam – which conveys a similar story with Joseph referred to as the prophet Yusuf – Confucianism or any other faith, Cutler said she believes they can appreciate the play’s themes. As she interprets it, the play focuses on forgiveness and acceptance of one another’s talents and past mistakes.
Cutler said she is encouraging the actors to convey those messages in their performances.
“Just like any director, with any show that they see, they see a thesis, they see a theme that works for them from beginning to end,” Cutler said. “And I saw this one, and now it’s like, OK, how do each of us convey that?”
Many people remember the play from high school and community theater productions, Cutler observed. Indeed, Off-Broadway Musical Theatre has presented the play in the past, although not for several decades.
Many people recall the pop music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Tim Rice.
“I think people attach a lot of heart to the show,” Cutler said. “I think that they love it for its musical genres, its experimentation with French cabaret, with other styles, and genres of dance and music, and I think they remember that fondly, like the tale.”
Marking 50 years of productions
This is the second year Off-Broadway Musical Theatre will present a play at the new theater space. That follows years of productions at a former castle-like facility that has since been removed.
Jeanne Tracy, president of the board for the theater group, said the differences in the new space can pose challenges in setting up the sound and lighting.
However, she added, “We’re slowly working out the kinks.”
Many people involved in the production are members of the local community, Tracy said.
“We do this because we want to provide access to the arts in our community that we live in,” she said. “I have never in all my years here seen such a cast that has been just so fully immersed in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”
The community has come together in the effort, she said.
“What a year to do it, because it is our 50th year,” Tracy added.
The group began in 1970, with the first production in 1971 featuring “Alice in Wonderland.” The 50th-anniversary commemoration of “theatre under the stars” this year factors in the fact the theater group did not have productions for two years due to the pandemic.
The theater group’s mission “is to promote and improve the cultural development of the community by providing the opportunity for individuals to learn and participate in the creative process, and further their appreciation of the dramatic arts with our free musical theater productions.”
To learn more, visit obmt-newhope.org.
