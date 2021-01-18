Robert Christopher Young, 66, of Crystal, MN, stepped into eternity Friday evening on January 8, 2021. Rob is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon. Survived by his wife of 12 years, Cherie; daughter, Rachel (Nick) Klein; son, Daniel (Ashlee) Young; sister, Janelle Young; grandchildren, Elliot, Everlee, Nora, Emmersen, Hunter, and Ezra as well as many loving nephews, nieces and extended family. Rob was a committed and loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. His kindness, acts of service, and humor made an impact on all who knew him. Rob was, above all else, a committed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. His faith shaped the man he was and influenced everything he did. Rob loved computers and worked in the IT and data systems industry for 25+ years until celebrating his retirement a few months ago. He was a skilled musician who played in his church band. He was an avid plane watcher and lover of all things air and space. He was constantly curious and always researching something. He was also known for his playful sense of humor and love of puns. His greatest joy on this earth was his family. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his wife and being with his grandkids. Rob was always looking for ways to help people and show them the love of God through acts of service. We know he is with Jesus now, but he will be greatly missed by all who are still here on earth. Visitation will be from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Lake Park campus of Eagle Brook Church on Friday, January 22nd, immediately followed by the memorial service that will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the same location. Rob will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly, MN. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Church Benevolence fund.
