Raoul "Rollie" B. Heggerness

Raoul "Rollie" Heggerness, age 94, of Brooklyn Park passed away November 26, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents and sister Gloria.
Rollie graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1947, and then enlisted in the US Army where he trained as a Field Medic. He later went to work for McKesson Pharmaceutical and retired in 1990 after 39 years.
From an early age, Rollie enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors which he was able to continue after retirement. Rollie was also a big sports fan in particular football and the Vikings. Most of all, he enjoyed being a grandfather.
Rollie survived a serious surgery in 2002 and we are so grateful to have had all those additional years of celebrating together and have his mentoring.
Survived by wife of 67 years, Georgia; son, Rich (Karie) Heggerness; grandchildren, Jess (Jim) Adolphson, Angie Heggerness, Dan Heggerness, and Jake Heggerness.
Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date with immediate family. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Anoka American Legion on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm-8pm. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
