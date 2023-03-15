Paul W. Holmlund, age 91, of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Brooklyn Center, MN, passed away on March 1, 2023.
A celebration of life will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 AM, with a visitation from 10-10:45 AM, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake. Interment at Acacia Cemetery, in Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in his memory by the family.
Paul served 29 years as director of finance for the City of Brooklyn Center. He retired in 1993. Paul was a 35 year resident of Brooklyn Center and moved to Burnsville, MN, in 1994. He was active in Brooklyn Center Rotary and served as its president in 1990-1991. Paul extended his support as the President of the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association from 1969-1975. He was also a long-time member of Cross of Glory and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Paul is forever loved by daughter, Kathy (Dick) Bellew; grandchildren, Brendan (Amy) Bellew, Anne (Antonio) Lombeida, Laura (Connor) Bonazzola, Kelly Fox, Sarah Fox; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Darolene Holmlund; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Paul home in Heaven are his wife, Shirley; daughter, Julie Fox; parents, Peter and Ella; siblings, William Holmlund, Ellsworth (Mildred) Holmlund, Lucille (Waldemar) Hoseck, Bernice (Lloyd) Moravetz, Lois (Ernest) Luri, Phyllis (Richard) Olsen, and Ruth (Ray) Johnson.
