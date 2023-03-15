Paul W. Holmlund

Paul W. Holmlund, age 91, of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Brooklyn Center, MN, passed away on March 1, 2023.

A celebration of life will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 AM, with a visitation from 10-10:45 AM, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake. Interment at Acacia Cemetery, in Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in his memory by the family.

