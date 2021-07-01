Miles Delano Johnson age 87 of Crosslake, MN (formerly of Crystal, MN) passed away December 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1 pm. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 W. Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hope Lodge, Rochester MN or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
