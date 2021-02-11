Mary (Hoogland) Dammer

Mary donned her heavenly wings on 10/28/20 after a painful battle with stage four lymphoma. She is survived in love by Children Paula, John and Jania, Daughter in-Law Melanie, Grandchildren Jazzmyn, Kyle, Christian and Brent. Sisters – Joanne and Debbie, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless others whose lives she touched in only the way Mary could. A memorial service is planned for 05/08/21. Please watch Mary's memorial webpage for a full obituary and service details yet to be determined. www.forevermissed.com/marydammer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.